GST Reforms 'Defining Moment': Who Said What On GST Rate Cuts Announced By Finance Minister Sitharaman

New Delhi: Industry leaders have hailed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday as a "defining moment", stating that the rate cuts will bring relief to families, boost businesses and make India's tax system simpler and more inclusive.

Last evening, the GST Council approved a two-rate structure of five and 18 percent, effective from the first day of Navratri on September 22 later this month, with exemptions on life and health insurance, faster refunds for exporters and rationalisation of long-pending duty mismatches in key sectors. The government announced that these "next generation" GST reforms are Diwali gift for the nation.

Director General of CII (Confederation of Indian Industry), Chandrajit Banerjee said this move on GST reforms is a "pathbreaking and phenomenal milestone". He said, "CII not just welcomes the GST Council's forward-looking decisions like moving to two rates of five percent and 18 percent from 22 September, simplifying refunds and MSME procedures, and exempting individual life and health insurance from GST, but also sees this as pathbreaking."

"This clarity will ease compliance, reduce litigation and give businesses and consumers the predictability they need. By lowering rates on everyday items and critical inputs, the reforms provide immediate relief to families and strengthen the foundation for growth. CII strongly holds the view that Industry would swiftly to pass benefits to the consumers and partner with the Government to ensure a smooth, timely rollout that lifts demand and supports jobs," Banerjee said in a statement.

Mahindra Group CEO and MD Anish Shah described the reforms as "transformative", saying the reforms simplify compliance, expand affordability, and energise consumption while strengthening critical sectors like automobiles, healthcare, renewable energy, agriculture, and MSMEs. "The #NextGenGST reforms mark a defining moment, simplifying compliance, easing costs on essentials, correcting inverted duties and energising key sectors like auto, agri, healthcare, renewables and MSMEs. This is a bold step aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of a citizen-centric, future-ready Bharat," he said in a post.

Hemant Jain, President of PHDCCI stated, "The roll-out of GST rate rationalisation from September 22, 2025, is a landmark reform that addresses both consumer welfare and revenue efficiency. By reducing rates on daily essentials such as toiletries, packaged foods, and utensils from 18-12 percent to 5 percent, the reform will ease household budgets and stimulate demand."

"We thank and welcome the rectification of the GST inversion in the Man-Made Fibre (MMF) value chain by aligning MMF fibre and yarn at 5 per cent from 18 percent and 12 percent earlier respectively. It addresses the long-standing blockage of working capital for thousands of spinners and weavers," said Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) Chairman Rakesh Mehra.

He further stated that with over 70-80 percent of textile and apparel units in India being MSMEs, this reform will directly benefit a large segment of the industry by easing liquidity pressures, enhancing competitiveness.

K Syama Raju, President of the FHRAI (Federation of Hotels and Restaurants Association of India) welcomed the GST Council's decision to simplify hotel room tariffs into two slabs of five percent and 12 percent.

He said reducing the tax on rooms up to Rs 7500 to five percent will make Indian hotels more affordable and attractive to both domestic and international travellers. "This reform will directly boost tourism demand, increase occupancy and encourage more spending across the hospitality value chain," he added.

Exporters' body FIEO (Federation of Indian Export Organisations) hailed the Council's commitment to process refunds within seven days, calling it a crucial step to ease liquidity stress and maintain competitiveness in uncertain global markets.

Deloitte India also lauded the reforms "GST 2.0", pointing out that the two-slab system, exemptions on essentials, and focus on labour-intensive industries and farmers hint at deeper structural changes that prioritise the real drivers of the economy.