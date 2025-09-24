GST Reform Well Received By Automobile Consumers
Car and two-wheeler showrooms have witnessed good bookings
Published : September 24, 2025 at 2:06 PM IST
Kanpur: The rationalisation of goods and services (GST) tax appears to have been well received by the consumers of the automobile sector. The new GST slabs that have come into effect at the onset of the festive season have seen the purchasing of automobiles taking off on a positive note. People are flocking to company showrooms to book their favourite cars and bikes, while the showroom owners have also posted comparative lists of old and new prices to attract customers.
As per tradition, customers have made their bookings during Navratri in the hope of getting the delivery of vehicles by Dhanteras. Assistant General Manager at Society Motors in Macrobertganj in Kanpur disclosed, "While people from the middle class are booking small cars priced between Rs five lakh and Rs 10 lakh, there are others going for vehicles priced above Rs 10 lakh. Due to the reduction in rates, a very good response is being seen during Navratri itself."
He said the prices of cars like TATA Safari and TATA Harrier have come down by up to Rs 1.5 lakh, while the average prices have witnessed a decline of Rs 60,000 to Rs 1.80 lakh. Meanwhile, there is no change in the electric vehicle (EV) segment, where the GST remains unchanged at 5%. He added that till now 300 cars have been booked at his showroom.
On the same note, General Manager of Natraj Commercial Private Limited, Ramendra Srivastava, explained that the average prices of two-wheelers have come down by Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000.
"People waited till September 22 to buy bikes and scooters. It seems that there will be a good sale of two-wheelers on Dhanteras and Diwali," he said. In order to attract customers to car and bike showrooms, the owners are offering gifts and lucky draw coupons.
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mercedes-Benz in Kanpur, Santosh Iyer, said, "While the GST rates on luxury cars have risen from 28 per cent to 40 per cent, the 20 per cent cess has been done away with. This has resulted in a 6 per cent to 7 per cent drop in prices."
However, he added that this reduction will only last till the festive season, as luxury car prices are expected to increase from January due to the 15 per cent appreciation of the euro against the rupee. A minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, while appreciating the new slabs of the GST said, "This reform will transform the lives of small businesses and provide relief to the public."
Terming the move historic, he said during a media interaction at Balrampur on Tuesday that the GST reform will also benefit the education sector and the medical sector. The Centre has rationalised the GST into two slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, while that on several consumer-friendly items has been reduced to 0 per cent making them cheaper.