GST Reform Well Received By Automobile Consumers

Kanpur: The rationalisation of goods and services (GST) tax appears to have been well received by the consumers of the automobile sector. The new GST slabs that have come into effect at the onset of the festive season have seen the purchasing of automobiles taking off on a positive note. People are flocking to company showrooms to book their favourite cars and bikes, while the showroom owners have also posted comparative lists of old and new prices to attract customers.

As per tradition, customers have made their bookings during Navratri in the hope of getting the delivery of vehicles by Dhanteras. Assistant General Manager at Society Motors in Macrobertganj in Kanpur disclosed, "While people from the middle class are booking small cars priced between Rs five lakh and Rs 10 lakh, there are others going for vehicles priced above Rs 10 lakh. Due to the reduction in rates, a very good response is being seen during Navratri itself."

He said the prices of cars like TATA Safari and TATA Harrier have come down by up to Rs 1.5 lakh, while the average prices have witnessed a decline of Rs 60,000 to Rs 1.80 lakh. Meanwhile, there is no change in the electric vehicle (EV) segment, where the GST remains unchanged at 5%. He added that till now 300 cars have been booked at his showroom.

On the same note, General Manager of Natraj Commercial Private Limited, Ramendra Srivastava, explained that the average prices of two-wheelers have come down by Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000.