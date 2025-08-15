ETV Bharat / business

GST Rates To 'Substantially' Reduce By Diwali: Modi

PM Modi announces GST will be unveiled by Diwali, which will provide 'substantial' tax relief to common man and benefits of MSMEs.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : August 15, 2025 at 10:11 AM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the next generation reforms in Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be unveiled by Diwali, which will provide 'substantial' tax relief to common man and benefit small and medium enterprises. Addressing the nation on 79th Independence Day, Modi said the time has come to undertake reforms in GST as the indirect tax regime has completed 8 years.

GST, which subsumed a host of taxes and local levies, was rolled out on July 1, 2017.

"We have discussed with states and we will usher in next generation GST reforms by Diwali, which will be a Diwali gift for citizens. Tax on items of common man will be reduced substantially. Our MSMEs will benefit hugely. Daily use items will become cheaper, which will also strengthen our economy," Modi said in his speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

A Group of Ministers (GoM) comprising state finance ministers is already discussing the rate rationalisation and pruning of slabs in GST.

