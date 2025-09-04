GST Rate Cuts: What Gets Cheaper, What Gets Costlier After September 22

New Delhi: The GST Council on Wednesday approved a complete overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, limiting slabs to 5 per cent and 18 per cent, effective from September 22, the first day of Navaratri.

Under the reformed GST, common use items from roti to hair oil, ice creams and TVs will cost less, while tax incidence on personal health and life insurance will be brought down to nil.

Almost all personal-use items and aspirational goods for the middle class, like AC, washing machines, will see rate cuts as the government looks to boost domestic spending and cushion the economic blow of the US tariffs. Premium paid for individual life insurance and health insurance (including family floater), policies too have been exempted from GST. Earlier, such policies were subject to 18 per cent GST.

Briefing reporters after a marathon day-long GST Council meeting, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said all decisions were taken unanimously, with no disagreement with any state.

The panel approved simplifying the GST from the current four slabs - 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent, to a two-rate structure - 5 and 18 per cent. A special 40 per cent slab is also proposed for a select few items such as high-end cars, tobacco and cigarettes.

What Gets Cheaper, What Gets Costlier After GST Council’s Tax Reset

Items easier on pocket now

Daily essentials

UHT milk, paneer, parathas, pizza bread, khakhra and roti exempted from GST.

Butter, ghee, cheese, jams, sauces, soups, pasta, namkeens and confectionery now attract 5% tax, down from 12-18%.

Dry fruits, dates and citrus fruits also at 5%.

Healthcare

Life-saving drugs such as Agalsidase Beta, Onasemnogene, Daratumumab and Alectinib will now be tax-free.

Most medicines, medical devices, diagnostic kits, bandages, thermometers and oxygen will be taxed at 5% instead of 12-18%.

All individual life and health insurance policies to attract nil tax in a bid to boost coverage.

Personal care and consumer goods

Hair oil, shampoos, toothpaste, soaps, shaving products, talcum powder, toothbrushes, candles and safety matches now attract only 5% GST.

Stationery items like notebooks, pencils, sharpeners and erasers will also get cheaper.

Transport and housing

Cement rates cut from 28% to 18%.

Tractors, bicycles, motorcycles under 350cc, small cars, electric and hybrid vehicles and ambulances to see reduced levies.

Marble, granite blocks and eco-friendly building materials to also attract just 5%.

What costs more now:

Tobacco and sin goods

Pan masala, gutkha, chewing tobacco and cigarettes will now draw 40% GST, up from 28%.

Carbonated/aerated soft drinks, caffeinated beverages and fruit-based fizzy drinks also in 40% bracket.

Luxury items

SUVs and large cars with engines above 1200cc/1500cc to attract 40% GST.

Motorcycles above 350cc, yachts, private aircraft and even revolvers and pistols also in 40% bracket.

Other hikes

Coal, lignite and peat will be taxed at 18% instead of 5%

Biodiesel not blended with diesel goes up to 18% from 12%.

Premium apparel and textiles above Rs 2,500 per piece and high-value cotton quilts also move up to 18%.

Certain paper products, including uncoated and kraft paper will now carry 18% GST.

The new rates for all products, except pan masala, gutkha, cigarettes, chewing tobacco products like zarda, unmanufactured tobacco and bidi, will be effective September 22, the FM said.

Such tobacco and tobacco-related products will continue to be subject to a 28 per cent GST rate plus a compensation Cess till the time the loans taken to compensate states for loss in revenue during COVID years are repaid. The loans are expected to be repaid by the end of the calendar year.

Sitharaman said the reforms have been carried out with a focus on the common man, and in most cases, tax rates have come down drastically.

"I think it will have a very positive impact on the GDP," Sitharaman said when asked about the impact of rate rationalisation on GDP growth. Labour-intensive industries have been given good support, and agriculture and health industries would also benefit from the rate rationalisation, she said.

"Key drivers of the economy have been given prominence," Sitharaman said, adding all state finance ministers said they are all together for the common man.

The financial implication of the rate rationalisation would be Rs 48,000 crore and this would be "fiscally sustainable for Centre and state", Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava told reporters here.

He said that revenue implication is a dynamic number which will keep changing depending on changes in consumption. "Rate rationalisation results in buoyancy. We also expect compliance to improve".

Earlier, opposition-ruled states had voiced concern about the revenue implications of the rationalisation and sought a compensation mechanism. However, in the Council meeting, the states came together and decided to reduce tax rates for the common man.