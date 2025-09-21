GST Rate Cut Kicks In From Monday | Ghee, Paneer, Dry Fruits, TV, ACs...: Here Is What Will Be Cheaper Now
The prices of ghee, electronics, medicines, and automobiles will get cheaper as the reduced GST rates on about 375 items come into effect on Monday.
Published : September 21, 2025 at 1:31 PM IST|
Updated : September 21, 2025 at 1:50 PM IST
New Delhi: Prices of kitchen staples to electronics, from medicines and equipment to automobiles, will get cheaper from Monday as the reduced GST rates on about 375 items come into effect.
In a bonanza to consumers, the GST Council, comprising the Centre and states, has decided to reduce tax rates on goods and services, from September 22 -- the first day of the Navaratri.
Mass consumption items like ghee, paneer, butter, 'namkeen', ketchup, jam, dry fruits, coffee and ice creams, and aspirational goods like TV, AC, washing machines will become cheaper.
Various FMCG companies have already announced a reduction in prices in view of GST rationalisation. With GST on most drugs and formulations, and medical devices like glucometers and diagnostic kits reduced to 5 per cent, the cost of medicines will come down for the common man. Also, home builders will benefit as GST on cement has been cut to 18 per cent, from 28 per cent.
The government has already directed pharmacies to revise their MRP or sell medicines at a lower rate after taking into account GST cut benefits.
The biggest beneficiary of GST rate cut is buyers of automobiles wherein tax rates have been slashed to 18 per cent and 28 per cent for small and big cars, respectively.
Several car companies have already announced reduction in prices. With regard to services, GST on beauty and physical well-being services including services of health clubs, salons, barbers, fitness centres, yoga, etc has been slashed from 18 per cent with Input Tax credit (ITC), to 5 per cent without tax credit.
Also, daily use products like hair oil, toilet soap bars, shampoos, toothbrush, toothpaste, too are likely to get cheaper as tax on them has been cut to 5 per cent from 12/18 per cent currently.
Other daily use items like talcum powder, face powder, shaving cream, and after-shave lotion too could see reduction in prices as GST has come down to 5 per cent, from 18 per cent.
Effective September 22, GST will be a two-tier structure wherein majority of goods and services will attract tax of 5 and 18 per cent. A 40 per cent tax will be levied on ultra luxury items while tobacco and related products will continue to be in the 28 per cent plus cess category.
Currently, Goods and Services Tax (GST) is levied in 4 slabs of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent. Besides, a compensation cess is levied on luxury items and demerit or sin goods.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had last week said that the GST reforms will infuse Rs 2 lakh crore into the economy, leaving people with more cash in hand that otherwise would have gone as taxes.
About 99 per cent of goods under the 12 per cent GST slab currently will move to 5 per cent. The rejig will also result in 90 per cent items under 28 per cent tax slab coming down to 18 per cent bracket.
What Gets Cheaper, What Gets Costlier After GST Council’s Tax Reset
Items easier on pocket now
Daily essentials
- UHT milk, paneer, parathas, pizza bread, khakhra and roti exempted from GST.
- Butter, ghee, cheese, jams, sauces, soups, pasta, namkeens and confectionery now attract 5% tax, down from 12-18%.
- Dry fruits, dates and citrus fruits also at 5%.
Healthcare
- Life-saving drugs such as Agalsidase Beta, Onasemnogene, Daratumumab and Alectinib will now be tax-free.
- Most medicines, medical devices, diagnostic kits, bandages, thermometers and oxygen will be taxed at 5% instead of 12-18%.
- All individual life and health insurance policies to attract nil tax in a bid to boost coverage.
Personal care and consumer goods
- Hair oil, shampoos, toothpaste, soaps, shaving products, talcum powder, toothbrushes, candles and safety matches now attract only 5% GST.
- Stationery items like notebooks, pencils, sharpeners and erasers will also get cheaper.
Transport and housing
- Cement rates cut from 28% to 18%.
- Tractors, bicycles, motorcycles under 350cc, small cars, electric and hybrid vehicles and ambulances to see reduced levies.
- Marble, granite blocks and eco-friendly building materials to also attract just 5%.
What costs more now:
Tobacco and sin goods
- Pan masala, gutkha, chewing tobacco and cigarettes will now draw 40% GST, up from 28%.
- Carbonated/aerated soft drinks, caffeinated beverages and fruit-based fizzy drinks also in 40% bracket.
Luxury items
- SUVs and large cars with engines above 1200cc/1500cc to attract 40% GST.
- Motorcycles above 350cc, yachts, private aircraft and even revolvers and pistols also in 40% bracket.
Other hikes
- Coal, lignite and peat will be taxed at 18% instead of 5%
- Biodiesel not blended with diesel goes up to 18% from 12%.
- Premium apparel and textiles above Rs 2,500 per piece and high-value cotton quilts also move up to 18%.
- Certain paper products, including uncoated and kraft paper will now carry 18% GST.
