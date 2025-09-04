GST Department Coordinating With Industry On Software Upgrade For Smooth Rollout Of New Tax Structure: CBIC

ETV Bharat / business

New Delhi: The GST department is coordinating with the industry for software upgrade to ensure smooth rollout of the new tax structure from September 22, a top tax official said on Thursday.

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman Sanjay Kumar Agarwal also said that the industry need not worry about accumulation of input tax credit (ITC) on goods in which tax rates have been reduced, as they can use the accumulated credit to pay taxes.

The GST Council, comprising the Centre and states, have approved overhauling the Goods and Services Tax (GST) effective September 22, making it a two slab structure of 5 and 18 per cent and a 40 per cent rate on sin and ultra luxury items. Currently, GST is a 4-tier structure of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent. Also, a compensation Cess is levied in the range of 1-290 per cent on top of the 28 per cent rate.

"A lot of rate changes have happened. A new rate of 40 per cent has been introduced. So, we are confident that the time, which is available to us, about two weeks...we will be fully prepared for the new levies, new roll outs," Agarwal told PTI in an interview.

He said the department has already contacted the industry and given them a heads-up so that they can also upgrade their systems. "They (Industry) can also incorporate their changes, these changes in the ERP systems, so that the entire rollout is very smooth, which will not have any glitches. We are confident about that," Agarwal said.