GST Council Unveils Two-Tier Tax Structure; Major Rate Cuts On Essentials, Insurance And Agri Goods

New Delhi: The GST Council on Wednesday approved a two-tier rate structure of 5 and 18 per cent, which will be implemented from September 22.
Post meeting, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who addressed the press, said, "It is the next-generation GST reforms, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15. It represents a strategic, principled and citizen-centric evolution of a landmark tax framework, which will enhance the quality of life of every last citizen."
According to Sitharaman, the GST Council approves reforms with a multi-sectoral and multi-thematic focus on improving the lives of all citizens and ensuring ease of doing business for all, including small traders and businessmen.
The GST Council approves rate rationalisation with a focus on the common man, labour-intensive industries, farmers and agriculture, health, key drivers of the economy, she added. Sitharaman also added that exemption of GST on all individual life insurance policies, whether term life, ULIP or endowment policies and reinsurance thereof, to make insurance affordable for the common man and increase the insurance coverage in the country.
Besides this, the exemption of GST on all individual health insurance policies (including family floater policies and policies for senior citizens) and reinsurance thereof to make insurance affordable for the common man and increase the insurance coverage in the country.
In addition to that, rationalisation of the current 4-tiered tax rate structure into a citizen-friendly ‘Simple Tax’ - a 2-rate structure with a Standard Rate of 18% and a Merit Rate of 5%; a special de-merit rate of 40% for a select few goods and services. Reduction of GST from 18% OR 12% to 5% on a host of common man items such as, hair oil, toilet soap bars, shampoos, toothbrushes, toothpaste, Bicycles, Tableware, kitchenware and other household articles.
Reduction of GST from 5% to NIL on Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) milk, Prepackaged and labelled chena or paneer; All the Indian Breads will see NIL rates (Chapati or roti, paratha, parotta, etc). Besides this reduction of GST from 12% OR 18% to 5% on almost all of the food items, such as packaged namkeens, Bhujia, Sauces, Pasta, Instant Noodles, Chocolates, Coffee, Preserved Meat, Cornflakes, Butter, Ghee, etc.
Apart from this reduction of GST from 28% to 18% on Air-conditioning machines, TVs~32 inch (all TVs now at 18%), Dishwashing machines, Small cars, and Motorcycles equal to or less than 350 CC. Reduction of GST from 12% to 5% on agricultural goods, such as tractors, agricultural, horticultural or forestry machinery for soil preparation or cultivation, harvesting or threshing machinery, including straw or fodder balers, grass or hay mowers, composting machines, etc, the ministry added.
Commenting on the new GST rates Forum Coordinator, Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD) Rajiv Nath said, "We welcome the decision to reduce GST from 12 % to 5% if refund on accumulated GST due to the inverted GST structure will be made within seven days as being informed, we hope GST refunds also available on GST paid on Services & Capital Goods as is the case in other countries like Australia, Singapore & Canada etc to enable us to be globally competitive."
He continued, " We also hope a transition period is provided to switch packaging material to avoid persecution for profiteering, though we intend to pass on the GST reduction to the end consumers by reducing MRP proportionately, he added.
Date of implementation
GST Council was of the view that the changes in GST rates of goods and services need to be implemented with effect from 22nd September 2025. However, keeping in view the requirement of funds to fulfil the obligation under the compensation cess account, the Council decided that the changes in GST rates may be implemented in a phased manner.
Finance Minister said that the changes in GST rates on services will be implemented with effect from 22nd September 2025, which is the first day of Navratri. The changes in GST rates of all goods except pan masala, gutkha, cigarettes, chewing tobacco products like zarda, unmanufactured tobacco and bidi, will be implemented with effect from 22nd September 2025.
On pan masala, gutkha, cigarettes, chewing tobacco products like zarda, unmanufactured tobacco and bidi, she added that all these will continue at the existing rates of GST and compensation cess where applicable, till loan and interest payment obligations under the compensation cess account are completely discharged.
Finance Minister and chairperson of the GST Council may decide the actual date of transition to the revised rates of GST approved by the Council for the above-mentioned goods, added the Ministry.
Besided this pending requisite amendments in CGST Act, 2017, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) shall administratively start implementation of the revised system of grant of 90% provisional refunds arising out of Inverted Duty structure on the basis of data analysis and risk evaluation done by the system, as in the case of risk based provisional refunds on account of zero-rated supplies.
Detailed list of reduction
Reduction of GST from 12% to 5% on labour-intensive goods such as Handicrafts, Marble and travertine blocks, granite blocks, and Intermediate leather goods
Reduction of GST from 28% to 18% on Cement
Reduction of GST from 12% to NIL on 33 lifesaving drugs and medicines, and from 5% to NIL on 3 lifesaving drugs & medicines used for treatment of cancer, rare diseases and other severe chronic diseases.
Reduction of GST on all other drugs and medicines from 12% to 5%.
- Reduction of GST from 18% to 5% on various medical apparatus and devices used for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary usage or for physical or chemical analysis
- Reduction of GST from 12% to 5% on various medical equipment and supplies devices such as wadding gauze, bandages, diagnostic kits and reagents, blood glucose monitoring system (Glucometer) medical devices, etc.
- Reduction of GST from 28% to 18% on Small Cars and Motorcycles equal to or below 350cc
- Reduction of GST from 28% to 18% on buses, trucks, ambulances etc
- Uniform rate of 18% on all auto parts irrespective of their HS code; Three-Wheelers from 28% to 18%
- Correction of long-pending inverted duty structure for the manmade textile sector by reducing GST rate on manmade fibre from 18% to 5% and manmade yarn from 12% to 5%
- Correction of inverted duty structure in fertiliser sector by reducing GST from 18% to 5% on Sulphuric acid, Nitric acid and Ammonia
- Reduction of GST from 12% to 5% on renewable energy devices and parts for their manufacture
- Reduction of GST from 12% to 5% on “Hotel Accommodation” services having a value less than or equal to Rs. 7,500 per unit per day or equivalent
- Reduction of GST from 18% to 5% on beauty and physical well-being services used by the common man, including services of gyms, salons, barbers and yoga centres.
A phenomenal milestone, says CII
Chandrajit Banerjee, director general of CII, said, "This move on GST reforms is a phenomenal milestone. CII not just welcomes the GST Council’s forward-looking decisions—moving to two rates of 5% and 18% from 22 September, simplifying refunds and MSME procedures, and exempting individual life and health insurance from GST, but also sees this as pathbreaking."
According to him, this clarity will ease compliance, reduce litigation, and give businesses and consumers the predictability they need. By lowering rates on everyday items and critical inputs, the reforms provide immediate relief to families and strengthen the foundation for growth.
He further stated that CII strongly holds the view that the industry will swiftly pass on benefits to consumers and partner with the Government to ensure a smooth and timely rollout that lifts demand and supports jobs.
