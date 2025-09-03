GST Council Unveils Two-Tier Tax Structure; Major Rate Cuts On Essentials, Insurance And Agri Goods

ETV Bharat / business

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava during the 56th GST Council meeting, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 03, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The GST Council on Wednesday approved a two-tier rate structure of 5 and 18 per cent, which will be implemented from September 22.

Post meeting, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who addressed the press, said, "It is the next-generation GST reforms, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15. It represents a strategic, principled and citizen-centric evolution of a landmark tax framework, which will enhance the quality of life of every last citizen."

According to Sitharaman, the GST Council approves reforms with a multi-sectoral and multi-thematic focus on improving the lives of all citizens and ensuring ease of doing business for all, including small traders and businessmen.

The GST Council approves rate rationalisation with a focus on the common man, labour-intensive industries, farmers and agriculture, health, key drivers of the economy, she added. Sitharaman also added that exemption of GST on all individual life insurance policies, whether term life, ULIP or endowment policies and reinsurance thereof, to make insurance affordable for the common man and increase the insurance coverage in the country.

Besides this, the exemption of GST on all individual health insurance policies (including family floater policies and policies for senior citizens) and reinsurance thereof to make insurance affordable for the common man and increase the insurance coverage in the country.

In addition to that, rationalisation of the current 4-tiered tax rate structure into a citizen-friendly ‘Simple Tax’ - a 2-rate structure with a Standard Rate of 18% and a Merit Rate of 5%; a special de-merit rate of 40% for a select few goods and services. Reduction of GST from 18% OR 12% to 5% on a host of common man items such as, hair oil, toilet soap bars, shampoos, toothbrushes, toothpaste, Bicycles, Tableware, kitchenware and other household articles.

Reduction of GST from 5% to NIL on Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) milk, Prepackaged and labelled chena or paneer; All the Indian Breads will see NIL rates (Chapati or roti, paratha, parotta, etc). Besides this reduction of GST from 12% OR 18% to 5% on almost all of the food items, such as packaged namkeens, Bhujia, Sauces, Pasta, Instant Noodles, Chocolates, Coffee, Preserved Meat, Cornflakes, Butter, Ghee, etc.

Apart from this reduction of GST from 28% to 18% on Air-conditioning machines, TVs~32 inch (all TVs now at 18%), Dishwashing machines, Small cars, and Motorcycles equal to or less than 350 CC. Reduction of GST from 12% to 5% on agricultural goods, such as tractors, agricultural, horticultural or forestry machinery for soil preparation or cultivation, harvesting or threshing machinery, including straw or fodder balers, grass or hay mowers, composting machines, etc, the ministry added.

Commenting on the new GST rates Forum Coordinator, Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD) Rajiv Nath said, "We welcome the decision to reduce GST from 12 % to 5% if refund on accumulated GST due to the inverted GST structure will be made within seven days as being informed, we hope GST refunds also available on GST paid on Services & Capital Goods as is the case in other countries like Australia, Singapore & Canada etc to enable us to be globally competitive."

He continued, " We also hope a transition period is provided to switch packaging material to avoid persecution for profiteering, though we intend to pass on the GST reduction to the end consumers by reducing MRP proportionately, he added.

Date of implementation

GST Council was of the view that the changes in GST rates of goods and services need to be implemented with effect from 22nd September 2025. However, keeping in view the requirement of funds to fulfil the obligation under the compensation cess account, the Council decided that the changes in GST rates may be implemented in a phased manner.