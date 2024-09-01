ETV Bharat / business

GST Collections Rise 10 Pc to Rs 1.75 Lakh Cr in Aug

By PTI

Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues in August last year were Rs 1.59 lakh crore, while in July the mop-up was Rs 1.82 lakh crore.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Gross GST collections in August grew 10 per cent to about Rs 1.75 lakh crore, according to government data released on Sunday. Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues in August last year were Rs 1.59 lakh crore, while in July the mop-up was Rs 1.82 lakh crore.

In August 2024, domestic revenue grew 9.2 per cent to about Rs 1.25 lakh crore. Gross GST revenues from import of goods were up 12.1 per cent to Rs 49,976 crore. Refunds worth Rs 24,460 crore were issued during the month, registering an increase of 38 per cent over the year-ago period. After adjusting refunds, net GST revenue increase was 6.5 per cent at Rs 1.5 lakh crore during the month under review.

