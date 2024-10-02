GST Collections In September Rise 6.5% Year-On-Year At Rs 1.73 Lakh Crore

New Delhi: Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in September, in gross terms, were at Rs 1.73 lakh crore, with a yearly jump of 6.5 per cent, according to data from the finance ministry released on Tuesday. In September 2023, the total collection was to the tune of Rs 1.62 lakh crore. CGST, SGST, IGST, and cess all increased year-on-year in September, official data made available showed on Tuesday.

So far in 2024, the total GST collection has been 9.5 per cent higher at Rs 10.9 lakh crore, as against Rs 9.9 lakh crore mopped up in the corresponding period of 2023.

In April this year, the total GST mop-up surged to a record high of Rs 2.10 lakh crore. During the financial year 2023-24, the total gross GST collection was recorded at Rs 20.18 lakh crore, with an 11.7 per cent increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The average monthly collection for the fiscal year, that ended in March 2024 stood at Rs 1.68 lakh crore, surpassing the previous year's average of Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

The surge in recent GST collections reflects a positive trajectory for India's economy, underscoring robust domestic consumption and buoyant import activity. The figures bode well for the country's fiscal health and economic recovery efforts, signalling resilience amidst global uncertainties. The Goods and Services Tax was introduced in the country with effect from July 1, 2017, and states were assured compensation for loss of any revenue arising on account of the implementation of GST as per the provisions of the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017 for five years.

Hair oil, toothpaste, soap; detergents and washing powder; wheat; rice; curd, lassi, buttermilk; wristwatches; TVs up to 32 inches; refrigerators; washing machines, and mobile phones, are among key items on which GST rates have been slashed substantially, or for some kept at zero, benefiting people of this country. The GST Council, a federal body comprising the Union Finance Minister as its Chairman and Finance Ministers of all States as members, has played its part in the forum.

