ETV Bharat / business

GST Collection Rises By 8.5 Pc To Rs 1.82 Lakh Cr In Nov

Central GST collection stood Rs 34,141 crore, State GST at Rs 43,047 crore, Integrated IGST at Rs 91,828 crore and cess at Rs 13,253 crore.

GST Collection Rises By 8.5 Pc To Rs 1.82 Lakh Cr In Nov
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 minutes ago

New Delhi: Gross GST collections grew 8.5 per cent to over Rs 1.82 lakh crore in November on higher revenues from domestic transactions. The Central GST collection stood at Rs 34,141 crore, State GST at Rs 43,047 crore, Integrated IGST at Rs 91,828 crore and cess at Rs 13,253 crore, according to government data released on Sunday.

The total gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue grew 8.5 per cent to over Rs 1.82 lakh crore in November as compared to Rs 1.68 lakh crore in the same month a year ago, it said. In October, GST collections of Rs 1.87 lakh crore were the second-best GST mop-up with 9 per cent annual growth. The highest-ever collection was in April 2024 at over Rs 2.10 lakh crore.

During the month under review, GST from domestic transactions grew 9.4 per cent to Rs 1.40 lakh crore, while revenues from tax on imports rose about 6 per cent to Rs 42,591 crore. Refunds worth Rs 19,259 crore were issued during the month, registering 8.9 per cent decline over the year-ago period.

After adjusting refunds, net GST collection increased by 11 per cent to Rs 1.63 lakh crore.

New Delhi: Gross GST collections grew 8.5 per cent to over Rs 1.82 lakh crore in November on higher revenues from domestic transactions. The Central GST collection stood at Rs 34,141 crore, State GST at Rs 43,047 crore, Integrated IGST at Rs 91,828 crore and cess at Rs 13,253 crore, according to government data released on Sunday.

The total gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue grew 8.5 per cent to over Rs 1.82 lakh crore in November as compared to Rs 1.68 lakh crore in the same month a year ago, it said. In October, GST collections of Rs 1.87 lakh crore were the second-best GST mop-up with 9 per cent annual growth. The highest-ever collection was in April 2024 at over Rs 2.10 lakh crore.

During the month under review, GST from domestic transactions grew 9.4 per cent to Rs 1.40 lakh crore, while revenues from tax on imports rose about 6 per cent to Rs 42,591 crore. Refunds worth Rs 19,259 crore were issued during the month, registering 8.9 per cent decline over the year-ago period.

After adjusting refunds, net GST collection increased by 11 per cent to Rs 1.63 lakh crore.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GST COLLECTIONGST COLLECTION RISESGST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.