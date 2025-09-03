GST 2.0? Council Mulls Rate Reforms; High-End Goods May Attract 40 Per Cent Levy

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: The 56th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, began today with a packed agenda focused on wide-ranging reforms under the banner of Next-Generation GST. The meeting, which includes participation from state finance ministers, is expected to run over two days and will address structural changes to the GST framework that could significantly impact consumers, businesses and state revenues.

Simplified tax structure

A key item on the Council's agenda is the rationalisation of GST rates, with proposals to reduce the current four-tier rate structure of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent to just two slabs of 5 and 18 per cent. Items currently falling under the 12 and 28 per cent brackets are likely to be redistributed into the proposed new structure. High-value goods such as tobacco products, luxury items, and online gaming services may attract a new special tax rate of up to 40.

This reform aims to make the indirect tax system more transparent and efficient, particularly benefiting small businesses and startups. According to officials, proposed changes are expected to reduce compliance burdens, streamline the registration process and accelerate refund mechanisms, especially for exporters and industries suffering from inverted duty structures.

Revenue concerns

While the Centre is pushing for rate simplification, several opposition-ruled states have raised their concerns over potential revenue shortfalls. Ahead of the Council meeting, finance ministers from eight states, including Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal, held internal consultations and demanded assurance from the Centre on compensation for any fiscal loss.

Jharkhand’s Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore stated that the state could lose up to Rs 2,000 Cr if the revised rate structure is implemented. We are not opposed to reform, but revenue neutrality is essential. The Centre must commit to compensating states for losses, he added.

In contrast, Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav expressed his government’s full support for the proposals. Representing the NDA ally Telugu Desam Party, he remarked that this is a people-centric reform that aligns with the national interest. We fully support it.

Impact and benefits

According to the Centre, the proposed rate adjustments will particularly benefit sectors such as textiles, fertilisers, renewable energy, automobiles, handicrafts, agriculture, healthcare, and insurance. For instance, more than 95 per cent of items currently taxed at 12 per cent, including butter, fruit juice, and dry fruits, are likely to shift to the lower 5 per cent bracket.

Consumer durables like air conditioners, refrigerators, televisions and washing machines are currently attracting 28 per cent GST and could move to the 18 per cent slab, making them more affordable ahead of the festive season. Similarly, most goods in the 28 per cent bracket may shift downward as the government aims to fuel consumption and ease inflationary pressures.

Policy shift reflects PM’s roadmap

The meeting follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day announcement, where he hinted at a significant overhaul of the GST regime aimed at reducing the tax burden on the middle class and enhancing ease of doing business. He emphasised relief on essential goods such as food, medicines, agri-machinery and educational items, suggesting that many of these could fall under zero or 5 per cent tax brackets.

The Council is also expected to review GST on insurance services, with the Group of Ministers recommending that life and health insurance premiums currently taxed at 18 per cent be reduced to either 5 per cent or fully exempted. There is a likelihood that the reduction will be on individual and family plans only; group insurance may be exempted from the relief. The final decision on this will be taken during the ongoing session.

Consumption and economic activity

Economists suggest that the reforms are geared toward stimulating demand in a slowing economy. If implemented, the rationalised tax structure could help boost consumption, particularly in rural and semi-urban markets.

According to tax expert and noted chartered accountant Yogendra Kapoor, GST is one of the most important tax reforms since Independence. But history shows us a key lesson: that high taxes encourage evasion. We saw this when income tax once touched 97 per cent under the Indira Gandhi era; it simply drove evasion.

Lower taxes, on the other hand, encourage voluntary compliance not only among businesses but also among consumers. GST has already transformed India’s economy from informal to formal, and collections are rising steadily. The tax-to-GDP ratio is also within government targets. Going forward, GST should remain restricted to two slabs, 5 and 18 per cent. A 40 per cent rate is far too high. It will only encourage black marketing and weaken compliance, he added.

Highly placed government sources also indicate that the government is considering phasing out the GST Compensation Cess, which could result in savings of nearly Rs 1.6 Lk Cr. These savings could potentially offset the revenue impact of lower GST rates while allowing for fiscal room to support growth.

As the GST Council meeting lasts for two days, consensus-building between the Centre and the states will be key. Final decisions from the Council are expected to be announced on September 4, potentially setting the stage for one of the most significant overhauls of India’s indirect tax system since its rollout in 2017.