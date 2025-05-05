ETV Bharat / business

Growth In Fuel Consumption In April Points To Robust Economic Activity Across Sectors

New Delhi: The robust consumption of fuel by critical economic sectors like agriculture, logistics, aviation and power in April points to a sign of expansion, as data revealed by the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC), under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, reveals. As per the data, diesel consumption jumped to 8.24 million tonnes in April, registering the second-highest in a month, after the consumption hit an all-time high of 8,412 metric tons in May 2024.

The 4 per cent year-on-year growth in demand for crude oil is noteworthy due to its high base, as the double-digit y-o-y growth last year was due to intense electioneering for the general elections. The strongest assertion by professionals suggests the momentum of underlying economic activity, especially from upcountry regions and transport.

Diesel, which accounts for about 40 per cent of all fuel sales in the country, was in high demand mainly due to the delivery and movement of rabi crops and increased transport. "April shows an increase in diesel consumption as farming activities peaked during this time. The harvest of Rabi crops drove higher fuel demand for agricultural machinery and logistics," Dr Sudhir Bisht, a petroleum sector expert, said.

He added that diesel is also in high demand because of its widespread use in mining and industrial sectors, which have shown signs of accelerating activities in recent months. Alongside this, in logistical management and goods transportation, the ranks were swelled by an increased demand.

Petrol, LPG Sales Register Strong Growth

Peak petrol consumption in April increased 4.6 per cent from previous years to about 3.44 million tonnes, as the number of vehicles grew in both urban and rural areas. While the 2024 spike was mostly driven by the election, this year's growth in consumption reflects steady economic activities and increased sales of automobiles.

LPG consumption also grew by a staggering 6.7 per cent to hit 2.62 million tonnes. Analysts opine that the increase was driven by both domestic and commercial factors. "There seems to be a renewed push into the Ujjwala 2.0 scheme. The Centre has approved 75 lakh additional connections in 2024 under the free LPG scheme, which has propelled household demand," Bisht said.

The commercial segment, particularly restaurants and hotels, also registered visible growth in LPG demand, which points toward a resurgence in consumer sectors.

Aviation Fuel Consumption Up

The aviation sector mirrored similar growth trends in April, as the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) sales increased by about 3.25 per cent to approximately 7.66 lakh tonnes, aligning with the continued post-pandemic recovery of the aviation sector. "March 2025 saw 1.5 crore air passengers, showing how travel is booming again," Bisht added.

To support the sector, public sector oil companies recently cut ATF prices by 4.4 per cent, reducing the cost by Rs 3,954.38 to Rs 85,486.80 per kilolitre. Fuel accounts for approximately 30 per cent of operational costs for airlines like IndiGo and Air India, and the price slash will provide them a reprieve.