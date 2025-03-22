ETV Bharat / business

Govt Withdraws 20 Per Cent Export Duty On Onion Effective April 1

New Delhi: The government on Saturday announced the withdrawal of 20 per cent export duty on onions effective from April 1, aiming to protect farmers' interests amid softening prices.

The Department of Revenue issued a notification following communication from the Department of Consumer Affairs, according to an official statement.

"The decision stands as another testament to the government's commitment to ensuring remunerative prices to farmers while maintaining the affordability of onions to consumers," the consumer affairs ministry said.

The export duty has been in place since September 2024. Despite export restrictions, total onion exports reached 1.17 million tonnes through March 18 of the current fiscal year. Monthly onion export volume increased from 72,000 tonnes in September 2024 to 185,000 tonnes in January this year.