ETV Bharat / business

Govt To Exceed FY25 Direct Tax Collection Target: CBDT Chief

Taxpayers who have not disclosed their foreign income in their ITRs have time till December 31 to file their revised return for 2023-24 fiscal.

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: The government will exceed the Rs 22.07 lakh crore direct tax collection target set for the current fiscal, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman Ravi Agarwal said on Monday. Agarwal also said that taxpayers who have not disclosed their foreign income or assets in their ITRs have time till December 31 to file their revised return for the 2023-24 fiscal.

The tax department is in the process of sending SMS and emails to those assessees who have not disclosed high-value assets. Inaugurating the Taxpayers Lounge at the India International Trade Fair (IITF), Agarwal also said that more than 6,000 suggestions have come in for a review of the income tax law to make the language simple and easy to understand.

"We are hopeful and we believe that we will exceed the budget target for tax collection. Collections from corporate and non-corporate taxes have risen," Agarwal told reporters here. As per the latest tax collection data released by the CBDT, between April 1 to November 10, net direct tax collection has grown 15.41 per cent to Rs 12.11 lakh crore.

This includes net corporate tax of Rs 5.10 lakh crore and non-corporate taxes (including taxes paid by individuals, HUFs, and firms) of Rs 6.62 lakh crore. Securities transaction tax (STT) worth Rs 35,923 crore was mopped up during the period. The government has set a target to collect Rs 22.07 lakh crore from direct taxes for the current fiscal.

This includes Rs 10.20 lakh crore from corporate tax and Rs 11.87 lakh crore from personal income tax, corporate tax and other taxes.

New Delhi: The government will exceed the Rs 22.07 lakh crore direct tax collection target set for the current fiscal, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman Ravi Agarwal said on Monday. Agarwal also said that taxpayers who have not disclosed their foreign income or assets in their ITRs have time till December 31 to file their revised return for the 2023-24 fiscal.

The tax department is in the process of sending SMS and emails to those assessees who have not disclosed high-value assets. Inaugurating the Taxpayers Lounge at the India International Trade Fair (IITF), Agarwal also said that more than 6,000 suggestions have come in for a review of the income tax law to make the language simple and easy to understand.

"We are hopeful and we believe that we will exceed the budget target for tax collection. Collections from corporate and non-corporate taxes have risen," Agarwal told reporters here. As per the latest tax collection data released by the CBDT, between April 1 to November 10, net direct tax collection has grown 15.41 per cent to Rs 12.11 lakh crore.

This includes net corporate tax of Rs 5.10 lakh crore and non-corporate taxes (including taxes paid by individuals, HUFs, and firms) of Rs 6.62 lakh crore. Securities transaction tax (STT) worth Rs 35,923 crore was mopped up during the period. The government has set a target to collect Rs 22.07 lakh crore from direct taxes for the current fiscal.

This includes Rs 10.20 lakh crore from corporate tax and Rs 11.87 lakh crore from personal income tax, corporate tax and other taxes.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA INTERNATIONAL TRADE FAIRSECURITIES TRANSACTION TAXCBDT CHAIRMAN RAVI AGARWALTAX COLLECTION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.