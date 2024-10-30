ETV Bharat / business

Govt Steps Up Onion Supplies Via Rail Transport To Control Prices; 840 Tonne Reaches Delhi

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday said about 840 tonne of buffer onion arrived via rail at Delhi's Kishanganj railway station, as part of its multi-pronged strategy to control prices. This marks the second major rail delivery after 1,600 tonne reached Delhi on October 20 through 'Kanda Express', an official statement said.

The shipment, procured by NAFED under the price stabilization fund, will primarily be released through Azadpur Mandi, with a portion earmarked for retail sale at Rs 35 per kg. Retail prices of onion are ruling at Rs 60-80 per kg in the national capital depending upon the quality and locality.

In a first, the government has adopted rail transport for timely and cost-effective delivery of onions across regions. NAFED earlier transported 840 MT to Chennai on October 26, while another consignment of similar quantity departed from Nashik for Guwahati early Wednesday.

The government had built a buffer of 4.7 lakh tonne during the rabi season and began releasing from September 5 through retail and bulk channels. "Over 1.40 lakh tonne have been dispatched from Nashik and other centres via road transport," the statement said.