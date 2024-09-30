ETV Bharat / business

Govt Retains Interest Rates On Small Savings Schemes

New Delhi: The Union government has maintained the interest rate on small saving schemes for the third quarter (October-December 2024) of the current financial year. These small saving schemes are managed by the Central government and saving instruments are offered through banks and post offices and include schemes such as the Public Provident Fund (PPF), Senior Citizen Saving Scheme (SSC), Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP), Sukanya Sammriddhi Yojana (SSY) among others.

“The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the third quarter of FY 2024-25 starting from October 1, 2024, and ending on December 31, 2024, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the second quarter of FY 2024-25,” the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) said in a notification issued on Monday.

This means the interest rate of PPF will remain at 7.1 per cent for the October-December period this year. This is the third straight quarter when the government has maintained the interest rates on small savings schemes (SSS).

Similarly, the interest rate on the Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) will be 7.5 per cent, and the investments will mature in 115 months.

The deposits under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSA) will earn an interest rate of 8.2 per cent, while the rate on a three-year term deposit remains at 7.1 per cent.

The interest rate on the National Savings Certificate (NSC) will remain at 7.7 per cent for the October-December 2024 period.

What are Small Savings Instruments?

Small savings schemes are launched and managed by the Central government and these schemes are aimed at encouraging the citizens to save money to achieve their financial goals, including tax savings.

These small saving schemes include:

Public Provident Fund Account (PPF)

The Public Provident Fund (PPF) is a long-term investment scheme offered by the Indian government. It's a safe and secure investment option with a guaranteed interest rate. The PPF account can be opened at any post office or authorized bank. It offers tax benefits under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme

The Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme is a government-backed savings scheme specifically designed for the future education and marriage of a girl child. Parents or legal guardians can open this account in the name of a girl child below 10 years of age. The scheme offers a guaranteed interest rate and tax benefits under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme

The Senior Citizen Savings Scheme is a fixed-term deposit scheme designed for individuals aged 60 and above. It offers a higher interest rate compared to other savings schemes. The scheme provides a guaranteed return and is exempt from income tax under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.