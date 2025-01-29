ETV Bharat / business

Govt Removes Curbs On Import Of Certain Kinds Of Boats, Vehicles

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday removed import restrictions on certain kinds of patrol boats and vehicles with immediate effect, according to a notification.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said the import policy of patrol or surveillance boats, air-cushion vehicles, and remote-operated vehicles is "revised from restricted to free with immediate effect".

Import of these items stood at USD 0.46 million in April-November this fiscal. They are mainly imported from France, Germany, Hong Kong and the UK.