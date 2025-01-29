ETV Bharat / business

Govt Removes Curbs On Import Of Certain Kinds Of Boats, Vehicles

The DGFT said the import policy of patrol or surveillance boats, air-cushion vehicles, and remote-operated vehicles is revised from restricted to free with immediate effect.

Govt Removes Curbs On Import Of Certain Kinds Of Boats, Vehicles
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 29, 2025, 3:05 PM IST

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday removed import restrictions on certain kinds of patrol boats and vehicles with immediate effect, according to a notification.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said the import policy of patrol or surveillance boats, air-cushion vehicles, and remote-operated vehicles is "revised from restricted to free with immediate effect".

Import of these items stood at USD 0.46 million in April-November this fiscal. They are mainly imported from France, Germany, Hong Kong and the UK.

In a separate notice, the DGFT said it has introduced an online module for filing annual RoDTEP returns.

Under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP), various central and state duties, taxes, and levies imposed on input products, among others, are refunded to exporters. The current RoDTEP rates are in the range of 0.3 per cent to 4.3 per cent.

