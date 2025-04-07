Centre Hikes Excise Duty On Petrol, Diesel By Rs 2/Litre; Oil Firms To Absorb Impact, No Burden On Consumers

New Delhi: The Centre raised the Excise duty on petrol and diesel at a rate of ₹2 per litre, each from April 8, 2025. The rate change was initiated by the government to increase revenue in the Centre's revenue collection after petrol and diesel prices increased due to global oil price fluctuations and recent trade measures by the US by way of reciprocal tariffs. Excise duty on petrol is now ₹13 per litre and ₹10 per litre for diesel.

While there was no notification from the government to suggest the immediate impact on retail prices, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas did indicate that the burden would not be passed on to consumers.

“PSU Oil Marketing Companies have informed that there will be no increase in retail prices of #Petrol and #Diesel, subsequent to the increase effected in Excise Duty Rates today,” the ministry stated on social platform X.

Narendra Taneja, a leading energy expert, told ETV Bharat that the excise duty hike will not impact the common consumer. “Excise duty is levied on oil marketing companies, not directly on consumers. Since global oil prices have dropped recently, these companies are not facing losses. The government sees this as an opportunity to balance its revenue without burdening the public,” he explained.

Taneja called this a "minimal fiscal tweak," asserting it would be the fixed excise duty — ₹13 cheaper on the petrol front and ₹10 on diesel — without any repercussions from market fluctuations. "It ensures that government welfare initiatives, including food subsidies, continue and will likely be absorbed finally by firms," he further added.

This is basically seen as a tactical move for not losing revenue that would have accrued during the recent period when fuel prices were frozen and reduced. On March 14, 2024, India last reduced prices of petrol and diesel to pay for fuel just on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections, following a long phase of not increasing prices, which was in effect from May 2022. It followed the two big cuts in excise, making petrol dearer by ₹13 and diesel by ₹16 for per litre.

Monday's announcement created mixed reactions in the political and financial circles. Major Indian Oil Marketing companies' shares fell on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Reliance Industries fell 2.80% to ₹1,170.95, Indian Oil down 1.65% to ₹128, Hindustan Petroleum 2.75% to ₹348.20, Bharat Petroleum by 1.34% to ₹275.65.

The Congress immediately launched a scathing attack on the government, alleging that it had benefitted at the expense of the common people.

"Since May 2014, crude oil prices have declined by 41 per cet, yet instead of passing the benefit to citizens, the government keeps raising excise duties," said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

“While international crude has hit its lowest since April 2021, the government seems more focused on revenue collection than public relief," Kharge added.

Kharge also criticised the Centre’s handling of recent market turmoil, claiming that investors lost ₹19 lakh crore in market value due to “policy paralysis and the government’s Kumbhakarani (deep) sleep over tariffs and economic policy.”

Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had recently indicated that further reductions in fuel prices could be possible if global crude prices remain low, sparking hopes among consumers. However, Monday’s hike in excise duty has tempered those expectations, despite official reassurances.