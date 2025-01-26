ETV Bharat / business

Govt Plans Direct Farm Sales, Aims To Cut Middlemen, Boost Farmer Income: Chouhan

Shivraj Chouhan emphasised that the "farm to consumer" model will help farmers get maximum benefits.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Jan 26, 2025, 10:25 PM IST

New Delhi: Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said the government is working on a model to allow farmers to sell their produce directly to consumers, reducing middlemen's role.

Interacting with about 400 farmers after the Republic Day parade at Pusa campus, Chouhan emphasized that the "farm to consumer" model will help farmers get maximum benefits, an official statement said.

"Agriculture is the backbone of the Indian economy and farmers are its soul. Without farmers, India cannot prosper," he said. While agriculture is a state subject, the Centre will support farmers comprehensively, Chouhan stated.

"The contribution of the agriculture sector and farmers would play a key role in making India a developed nation. The Centre along with state governments will support you," he said.

He highlighted ongoing efforts including procuring crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP), promoting technological solutions, strengthening Krishi Vighyan Kendras, encouraging natural farming and crop diversification.

The minister asserted that the government is making every possible effort to empower and improve farmers' economic conditions.

The interaction was part of a programme where 400 progressive farmers and scheme beneficiaries along with spouses were invited to attend the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path.

