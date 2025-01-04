Govt Permits Export Of 2 Lakh Tonne Wheat To Nepal

New Delhi: The government has permitted exports of two lakh tonnes of wheat to Nepal, according to a notification issued on Saturday. The export is permitted through National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL), the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in the notification.

NCEL is a company set up with cooperative societies as its promoters. Though the export of wheat is banned to maintain domestic supply, outbound shipments are allowed on the basis of permission granted by the government to certain countries to meet their food security needs and on request.

In a separate notification, DGFT said inputs imported for synthetic knitted fabrics by advance authorisation holders, EOUs (export-oriented units) and SEZs (special economic zones) shall be exempted from MIP (minimum import condition).

There is a USD 3.5 per kg MIP on synthetic knitted fabrics, to discourage inbound shipments of cheap fabrics. "Import of synthetic knitted fabrics...is restricted. However, import is free if CIF (cost, insurance, freight) value is USD 3.5 and above per kilogram. Further, inputs imported by advance authorisation holders, EOUs and SEZs shall be exempted from MIP condition," it said.