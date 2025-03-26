ETV Bharat / business

Govt Introduces Mandatory Weekly Wheat Stock Reporting To Check Market Speculation

The Department of Food and Public Distribution will closely monitor the disclosures to control prices and ensure consistent wheat availability throughout the country.

By PTI

Published : Mar 26, 2025, 9:36 AM IST

New Delhi: The government has introduced a mandatory weekly wheat stock reporting requirement for traders, wholesalers, retailers and processors from all states and Union territories, starting April 1, as part of a comprehensive strategy to manage food security and prevent market speculation.

Under the directive, all legal entities must declare their wheat stock positions on the government's online portal every Friday until further notice, according to an official statement. The wheat stock limit currently in place is set to expire on March 31. The Department of Food and Public Distribution will closely monitor the disclosures to control prices and ensure consistent wheat availability throughout the country.

Entities not yet registered on the portal are urged to do so immediately and begin their weekly stock reporting, according to the statement.

