Govt Extends Export Ban On De-oiled Rice Bran Till Sep

New Delhi: The government has extended the ban on exports of de-oiled rice bran till September 30 this year, according to an official notification. De-oiled rice bran is a major ingredient in the preparation of cattle and poultry feed.

It was first banned in July 2023 and has been extended from time to time. "Export of de-oiled rice bran is prohibited up to September 30, 2025," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.

According to experts, rise of prices of the feed is one of the major reasons for increasing milk prices in the country and putting a ban on exports can help increase availability of the product in the domestic market, thereby containing rates.

As per estimates, in cattle feed, about 25 per cent rice bran extraction is used. In a separate notice, the DGFT has revised the wastage permissible and standard input output norms with regard to export of jewellery and articles.