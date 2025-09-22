ETV Bharat / business

Govt Approves Release Of 25 Lakh Additional LPG Connection Under Ujjwala

New Delhi: The government has approved the release of 25 lakh additional free LPG connections to poor women under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) during the current financial year, the oil ministry said on Monday. "With this expansion, the total number of PMUY connections will rise to 10.58 crore," the ministry said in a statement.

For this, the government has approved an expenditure of Rs 676 crore, which includes Rs 512.5 crore for providing 25 lakh deposit-free connections at the rate of Rs 2,050 per connection, Rs 160 crore for targeted subsidy of Rs 300 per 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder (for up to nine refills per year, proportionately pro-rated for 5 kg cylinders), and Rs 3.5 crore towards project management and other expenses.

Under PMUY, beneficiaries receive a deposit-free LPG connection that covers the security deposit of cylinder, pressure regulator, 'suraksha' hose, domestic gas consumer card (DGCC) booklet, and installation charges.

In addition, the first refill and stove are also provided free of cost. Beneficiaries are not required to make any payment for the LPG connection, the first refill, or the stove, as these costs are borne by the Government of India and the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). Beneficiaries have the flexibility to choose from a 14.2 kg single bottle connection, a 5 kg single bottle connection, or a 5 kg double bottle connection.

To further enhance transparency and ease of access, the process for obtaining an LPG connection under PMUY has been made fully streamlined and technology-enabled. Eligible adult women from poor households who do not have an existing LPG connection in their family can apply by submitting a simplified KYC application form and Deprivation Declaration, either online or at any LPG distributor of the public sector OMCs.

Applications undergo system-driven de-duplication checks, followed by physical verification by OMC officials, before issuance of a subscription voucher and installation of the LPG connection at the applicant's residence.