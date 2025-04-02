ETV Bharat / business

Govt Appoints NCAER Director General Poonam Gupta As RBI Deputy Governor

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) The government has approved the appointment of NCAER Director General Poonam Gupta as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India for a period of three years, according to sources.

The post of the Deputy Governor of RBI fell vacant after M D Patra demitted office in January.

The sources said the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) approved Gupta's appointment for the post of Deputy Governor in the RBI for three years from the date of joining, sources said.

Currently, Gupta is the Director General of National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), India's largest economic policy think tank.