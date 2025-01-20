ETV Bharat / business

Govt Allows 1 Million Ton Sugar Exports For 2024-25 Season

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday permitted the export of 1 million tonnes of sugar for the 2024-25 season ending September, a move aimed at stabilising domestic prices and supporting the industry.

Food Minister Pralhad Joshi announced the decision on social media, stating the measure would benefit 50 million farmer families and 500,000 workers while strengthening the sugar sector.

Joshi said it would boost the liquidity of sugar mills, ensuring timely payment of cane dues, besides balancing availability and prices for consumers.

The Food Ministry order permits the export of all grades of sugar within allocated quantities. New mills starting production in 2024-25 and those restarting operations after closure have also received export quotas.

Mills can export either directly or through merchant exporters until September 30. They have the option to surrender quotas by March 31 or exchange them with domestic quotas to reduce transportation costs.