Govt To Soon Bring Various Measures To Boost Exports: Piyush Goyal

The government is working on support measures for exporters as the 50% tariffs imposed by US on Indian goods are expected to hurt labour-intensive sectors.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (ANI)
By PTI

Published : August 29, 2025 at 1:44 PM IST

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the government will soon introduce various measures to expand the domestic outreach and global foray to boost the country's exports.

"I can assure each one of you that in the days ahead, the government will be coming out with a variety of measures to support every sector, both to expand the domestic outreach and look for complementarities in other markets around the world to expand our global foray so that this year, our exports will exceed last year's exports.

"This year will define our self-confidence," he said here at an industry event.

The government is working on support measures for exporters as the 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the US on Indian goods are expected to hurt certain labour-intensive sectors, including shrimp, leather, and footwear, as well as textiles. In 2024-25, India's goods and services exports touched an all-time high of USD 825 billion.

