Govt Should Consider Rs 2,500 Cr To Exporters For Participation In Global Exhibitions: GTRI

New Delhi: Expressing concern over decline in export promotion funding, economic think tank GTRI said on Saturday said the government should consider allocating Rs 2,500 crore for exporters to participate in global exhibitions under the Market Access Initiative (MAI), which has not received any funds this fiscal.

It said that exporters have missed critical opportunities between April and August to participate in overseas fairs.

"With a modest budget of only Rs 250 crore in past years, the scheme was already too small for a USD 440 plus billion export economy. It must be revived with a scaled-up budget of Rs 2,500 crore annually, with funds released at least a year in advance to allow Indian firms to secure high-visibility slots at global fairs," Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

He also called for resumption of Interest Equalisation Scheme (IES), immediate roll out of the Export Promotion Mission (EPM), and E-commerce Export Hubs to boost exports amid 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the US on Indian goods.

Further, Srivastava recommended speeding up of Customs clearance, making the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products scheme benefits predictable, and simplification of advance authorisation scheme.

"The MAI, which helped exporters participate in overseas exhibitions, has not received any funds in FY2025, the first such lapse in decades. As a result, exporters missed critical opportunities between April and August, and even if funds are released later, prime exhibition spaces booked 1-2 years in advance will no longer be available," he said.

He added that the suspension of the Interest Equalisation Scheme (IES) since April 2025 has left MSME exporters struggling with high financing costs compared to the 5-7 per cent lower rates they previously enjoyed under the scheme.