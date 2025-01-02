Govt Clears PLI Incentive Of Rs 246 Cr Sought By M&M, Tata Motors

New Delhi: The Ministry of Heavy Industries has approved incentive claims of Rs 246 crore submitted by Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors under the Rs 25,938 crore PLI scheme for the automobile and auto components industry, officials said.

Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy has expressed satisfaction with the progress made by auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) toward achieving localized manufacturing through initiatives like PLI scheme. He also congratulated Tata Motors and M&M for developing this capability and exuded confidence that more applicants would take advantage of the PLI scheme.

According to sources, Tata Motors submitted an incentive claim of approximately Rs 142.13 crore based on determined sales in FY 2023-24. The eligible sales of Advanced Automotive Technology (AAT) products from Tata Motors include the Tiago EV (electric four-wheeler), Starbus EV (electric bus ), and Ace EV (electric cargo vehicle), totalling Rs 1,380.24 crore.

Mahindra & Mahindra submitted an incentive claim of Rs 104.08 crore based on determined incremental sales of AAT products totalling Rs 800.59 crore for FY 2023-24, with a cumulative investment of Rs 978.30 crore, officials said. The eligible sales from their e3W models, including Treo, Treo Zor, and Zor Grand amount to Rs 836.02 crore, supported by a certificate of domestic value addition (DVA) issued by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

"The total claims from these two applicants amount to approximately Rs 246 crore, which have been examined and recommended by the Project Management Agency (PMA) and subsequently approved by Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI)," an official said. The scheme aims to enhance India's manufacturing capabilities in AAT products, address cost disabilities, and establish a robust supply chain.

Approved on September 15, 2021, the PLI scheme is designed to operate from FY 2023-24 to FY 2027-28, with incentive disbursements scheduled from FY 2024-25 to FY 2028-29. Under this scheme, incentives of 13-18 per cent are offered for components related to electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cells, while other AAT components receive incentives of 8 per cent and 13 per cent.

As of September, 2024, the scheme has already facilitated an investment of Rs 20,715 crore, leading to incremental sales of Rs 10,472 crore, said an official. The first incentive disbursement is anticipated in 2024-25. Key features of the scheme include requirement of a minimum of 50 per cent domestic value addition and eligibility for both domestic and export sales.