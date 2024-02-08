Government Confirms No Investigation Or Systemic Stability Concerns: Paytm

New Delhi: In a reassuring development for the digital payments giant, Paytm, and its vast user base, recent clarifications from top government officials have put to rest any concerns regarding the company's operational integrity and systemic stability within the financial ecosystem.

A Paytm spokesperson stated: "We have consistently assured that neither Paytm nor any of its associates are under investigation by any regulatory agency. This stance has been further validated by recent statements from senior government officials. Our commitment remains unwavering towards operating in compliance with regulatory guidance and continuously enhancing our processes to further the reach of digital payments across India."

The conversation around Paytm's regulatory scrutiny came into the spotlight following proactive actions by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which were interpreted by some as indicative of underlying issues.

However, clarification from the Financial Services Secretary suggests that these measures were precautionary, aimed at safeguarding consumer interests and the broader economic landscape, rather than a reflection of any systemic instability.

Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi on Wednesday said it is for the Reserve Bank to deal with the Paytm issue and the government has nothing to do with the matter for now.

"It is an action taken by the regulator. They regulate the banks. The government has had nothing to do until now when it comes to the actions taken against Paytm. And we believe that RBI must have taken the action in the overall interest of the consumer and the economy," Joshi said in an interview.

The dialogue gained additional momentum after Paytm's founder, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, engaged in discussions with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a meeting that also saw the presence of Joshi, a key government figure. While specifics of the discussion remain confidential, the overarching message was clear: Paytm's path forward involves close cooperation with regulatory bodies.

Addressing speculations of financial instability triggered by RBI's directive on Paytm Payments Bank, Joshi reassured, highlighting the bank's limited size and dismissing any significant systemic risk concerns.

In a further boost to Paytm's position, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra emphasised the absence of any current law enforcement and ED actions against Paytm, echoing the company's denials of any ongoing investigations into its operations or alleged money laundering activities.

As Paytm continues to navigate the regulatory landscape, the affirmations from government and regulatory officials serve as a testament to the company's resilience and commitment to maintaining a transparent, secure, and inclusive digital payments ecosystem in India.