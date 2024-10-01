ETV Bharat / business

Government Appoints Ram Singh, Saugata Bhattacharya, Nagesh Kumar As RBI MPC Members

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday appointed three external members -- Ram Singh, Saugata Bhattacharya and Nagesh Kumar -- to the RBI's rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee for four years.

The central government has reconstituted the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of RBI, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Ram Singh is the director of the Delhi School of Economics, Saugata Bhattacharya is an economist, and Nagesh Kumar is the director and Chief Executive, the Institute for Studies in Industrial Development, New Delhi.

The panel, which decides interest rates, is headed by the Reserve Bank of India Governor. The reconstituted MPC is scheduled to have its first meeting from October 7 to 9. Following the MPC meeting, Governor Das will announce the bi-monthly monetary policy on October 9.

The members of the MPC appointed by the central government will hold office for a period of four years, with immediate effect or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the statement said. The government notification dated September 29, 2016, constituted the MPC with external members being Pami Dua, Chetan Ghate and Ravindra H Dholakia.