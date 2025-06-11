ETV Bharat / business

Good Regulatory Framework Important In India To Attract Investments: Swiss Diplomat

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in a meeting with Swiss diplomat and Director of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) Helene Budliger Artieda and Swiss business delegates, in New Delhi on Feb 11, 2025. ( ANI )

Bern: Switzerland's State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda has said a good regulatory framework and cut in red tape in India is important to attract Swiss investments. She said businesses here have raised concerns about bureaucratic hurdles.

India and the four European nation bloc EFTA has signed a free trade agreement on March 10, 2024, which is expected to come into force from October 1. Under the pact, India has received an investment commitment of USD 100 billion in 15 years from the grouping while allowing several products such as Swiss watches, chocolates, and cut and polished diamonds at lower or zero duties.

The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) members are Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. She said for USD 100 billion investments, "we need to have the best framework conditions and this was part of the business roundtable meeting in the presence of Minister Goyal".

"That will be important that red tape will be cut as much as possible. Even in Switzerland, companies always complain that there is too much red tape. It will be very important that India creates a good framework for Swiss investments to come in," she told reporters here after meeting Goyal on June 10.

The Indian minister was here on a two-day official visit to meet businesses to attract investments into India. On the issue of Swiss government suspending the most favoured nation (MFN) status clause in the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) between India and Switzerland, Artieda said there has been some misunderstanding on this.

"But it really has no connection whatsoever... I think it's important to know that both India and Switzerland share a double taxation treaty and that treaty is valid and that means there will not be any issue," she said.

In a statement in December 2024, the Swiss government announced the suspension of the MFN clause in the DTAA between India and Switzerland, potentially impacting Swiss investments in India and leading to higher taxes on Indian companies operating in the European nation.