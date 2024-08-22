ETV Bharat / business

Hiring Freshers | 72 PC Of Employers Plan To Hire Fresh Talent In Second Half Of 2024: Report

Hyderabad: With gradual improvement in the job market, a job market study published on Wednesday has stated that 72 per cent of employers it interviewed intend to hire freshers in the second half (July-December) of this year.

The 72 per cent hiring intent shows a 4 per cent increase from the first half of this year and a 7 per cent accretion compared to the second half of 2023, suggesting a gradually improving employment landscape for fresh talent, as per 'Career Outlook Report HY2, (July-December 2024).

"The increase in hiring intent for freshers is an encouraging sign. It reflects growing confidence among employers and presents valuable opportunities for fresh talent entering the workforce," TeamLease EdTech founder and CEO Shantanu Rooj said.

The report from TeamLease EdTech is based on a survey of over 603 companies across India during April and June 2024.

It highlighted that e-commerce and technology start-ups, engineering and infrastructure, and retail are the top three industries showing intent to hire freshers in the second half of this year.

Geographically, Bengaluru leads with 74 per cent of employers intending to hire freshers, followed by Mumbai at 60 per cent and Chennai at 54 per cent, it added.