Hiring Freshers | 72 PC Of Employers Plan To Hire Fresh Talent In Second Half Of 2024: Report

Hyderabad: With gradual improvement in the job market, a job market study published on Wednesday has stated that 72 per cent of employers it interviewed intend to hire freshers in the second half (July-December) of this year.
The 72 per cent hiring intent shows a 4 per cent increase from the first half of this year and a 7 per cent accretion compared to the second half of 2023, suggesting a gradually improving employment landscape for fresh talent, as per 'Career Outlook Report HY2, (July-December 2024).
"The increase in hiring intent for freshers is an encouraging sign. It reflects growing confidence among employers and presents valuable opportunities for fresh talent entering the workforce," TeamLease EdTech founder and CEO Shantanu Rooj said.
The report from TeamLease EdTech is based on a survey of over 603 companies across India during April and June 2024.
It highlighted that e-commerce and technology start-ups, engineering and infrastructure, and retail are the top three industries showing intent to hire freshers in the second half of this year.
Geographically, Bengaluru leads with 74 per cent of employers intending to hire freshers, followed by Mumbai at 60 per cent and Chennai at 54 per cent, it added.
In terms of job roles, the report said full-stack developer, Search Engine Optimisation executive, digital sales associate, and User Interface/User Experience designer have emerged as the most in-demand positions for freshers.
Employers are particularly seeking candidates with skills in cybersecurity, cloud computing, data analytics, and search engine optimisation, it said.
The report revealed that 70 per cent of employers suggest enhancing curriculum with experiential learning, while 62 per cent advocate for industry-academia partnerships to better align academic training with industry needs.
Manufacturing leads with 25 per cent of employers planning to hire degree apprentices, followed by engineering and infrastructure at 19 per cent, and construction and real estate at 11 per cent, it said.
"Aligning educational programs with industry requirements is crucial. The job market is evolving rapidly, with technology and digital skills taking center stage," Rooj said.
What Experts Say?
- Echoing Rooj's views, Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla, Vice-Chancellor-North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, Meghalaya said making the students for future jobs requires a nuanced understanding of sector-specific demands and evolving job roles. "By analysing current apprenticeship and hiring patterns, we tailor our academic programs to align with industry needs, fostering both practical skills and a mindset of continuous learning. This holistic approach ensures our graduates are equipped to thrive in diverse and dynamic professional environments," the educationist said.
- According to Prof Manpreet Manna, Vice Chancellor, Chandigarh University, the intersection of education and industry is where "future success is forged". Integrating up-to-date industry insights into academic programs, he said, would ensure the students acquire the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in a dynamic job market.
- Prof Manjula Chaudhary, Director, Centre for Distance and Online Education(CDOE), Kurukshetra University, suggested a proactive and informed approach to education as key for preparing students for future jobs. "By aligning our academic offerings with evolving industry trends and skill demands, we equip students with the tools they need to succeed. This strategic alignment not only enhances their immediate employability but also prepares them for long-term career advancement and innovation," she said.
- T Srinivasan Director, CDOE Annamalai University, Tamil Nadu, opined that the higher education sector should adapt to "the evolving demands of the job market". He reiterated the views shared by his peers, adding that this will also chisel the future employees' capability to drive innovation. "This commitment to aligning academic programs with real-world needs cultivates a generation of professionals prepared to excel and lead in their fields," he said.