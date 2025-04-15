Golden Surge: Goldman Sachs Predicts New Highs As Prices Eye 3,700–4,500 Dollars

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: The upward trend of gold prices shows no sign of slowing down. The latest research report suggests that it may witness further rise in the coming days. According to Goldman Sachs, gold may touch the level of $3,700-per-ounce, whereas if there is more risk, it may even cross the level of 4500 by the end of the year. Besides Goldman Sachs, UBS has also raised the upward target of gold.

Even in the Indian markets, experts are predicting that gold prices could rise above ₹1 lakh before Diwali. Saiyam Mehra, Immediate Past Chairman of the Gems & Jewellery Council of India told ETV Bharat that gold may reach ₹1.04 lakh per 10 grams before Diwali. He also added that this is a conservative target for the metal and that it could be achieved even earlier, given the current direction of the global situation.

Gold at $4500

Goldman Sachs says that we raise our year-end gold forecast to $3,700/toz (vs. $3,300) with a projected range of $3650-3950/toz, as we incorporate stronger-than-expected central bank demand and the boost from increased recession risk to ETF inflows in our forecasting framework.

It further adds that the risks to our upgraded forecast remain skewed to the upside on net, and we illustrate how, in tail-risk scenarios, gold can reach $4,500/toz by end-2025. That said, if growth surprised to the upside on reduced policy uncertainty, ETF flows would likely revert to our rates-based predictions, with year-end prices closer to $3,550/toz. This week's stress in the US bond market and gold's rally today and yesterday increase our conviction that gold is uniquely positioned to hedge recession risk.

UBS's Take

According to the report of global financial services company UBS gold prices crossed the $3,200-per-ounce mark for the first time last week, reaching a record high of $3,245.69 per ounce, as rising geopolitical and economic uncertainty rattled global markets. The gold price has risen to nearly USD 3,240/oz, marking the 23rd record close for the year, with 10 April representing the largest one-day gain since April 2020. This rally is also due to how trade-related uncertainties are impacting trust in the US dollar and US Treasuries.

It added further that additional demand from central banks, institutions, and private investors following current events (i.e., trade war, poor US Treasury auctions, and an ongoing de-dollarization trend). Also, positioning remains below the peaks observed during gold's previous multi-year bull run after the global financial crisis. We are now raising our base case forecast to our upside case and lifting all forecast tenors to USD 3,500/oz. We also reiterate our attractive preference for the metal and stay long in our global and Asia asset strategies, the report added.

Reasons for Gold's rise

In this report UBS also mentioned that aside from safe-haven demand and tactical speculators' positioning, we see signs of a more structural shift in gold allocations—for example, Beijing allowing insurance funds to invest in gold and central banks systematically raising gold's share of total reserves. This significantly supports demand, while supply is unlikely to respond much to higher prices. We forecast central banks will buy around 1,000 metric tons in 2025 (up from 950 metric tons) after purchases of more than this level over the last three consecutive years.

Amid ongoing tariff-related and geopolitical risks, which have negatively impacted US and global economic prospects, UBS is raising its gold price target to USD 3,500/oz across our forecast horizon and remaining long the metal in our global and Asia asset allocation. Besides this, it is lifting upside and downside targets by USD 300/oz to be USD 3,800/oz and USD 3,200/oz, respectively. Over the longer term, our analysis shows that an around 5% allocation to gold within a USD-balanced portfolio is optimal from a diversification standpoint.