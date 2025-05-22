Gold Stays Strong At Rs 96,251, Bolstered By Macroeconomic Shifts, Geopolitical Tension

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: Strong momentum of global gold prices, currently trading at $3,300 per ounce, continues in the domestic market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the yellow metal was priced at Rs 96,251 per 10 grams for the June 5 futures, up by Rs 650 from the previous day. The price resilience follows a pullback from the April high of $3,500, as macroeconomic shifts and geopolitical tension continue to bolster demand.

From a weakening US dollar and rising central bank purchases to anticipated Fed rate cuts and escalating global conflicts, gold remains a favoured safe-haven. Prithviraj Kothari, managing director of RiddiSiddhi Bullions Limited, spoke exclusively to ETV Bharat on the current rally of gold, the forces that are driving the rally and what investors need to consider now.

What are the key factors behind the recent rise in gold prices despite a correction from last month's peak?

Kothari: Despite a recent pullback from April's peak of $3,500, gold prices remain elevated around $3,300 in May. Several key factors are contributing to this sustained strength. The dollar's decline, influenced by fiscal uncertainties and debates over tax reforms, has made gold more attractive to investors using other currencies. Ongoing geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties have driven investors toward gold as a reliable store of value.

Globally, central banks have increased their gold reserves, seeking diversification amid concerns over the US fiscal outlook. Expectations of interest rate reductions by the US Federal Reserve later in 2025 have bolstered gold's appeal, as lower rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like gold. These factors collectively support gold's resilience, suggesting that, despite short-term fluctuations, the precious metal remains a favoured asset in the current economic climate.

What impact do geopolitical tensions — such as those involving Russia, Ukraine, Iran and Israel — have on safe-haven demand for gold?

Kothari: Geopolitical tensions involving Russia-Ukraine and Iran-Israel wars and broader unrest in the Middle East significantly boost safe-haven demand for gold. Investors typically turn to gold during global crises due to its stability and historical value preservation. Heightened conflict fears raise uncertainty in equities and currencies, prompting risk-averse flows into gold. Additionally, potential disruptions to global oil supply chains and inflationary pressures reinforce gold demand. These tensions drive volatility, making gold a preferred hedge against geopolitical and economic instability across global markets.

What advice would you give retail investors considering entering the gold market at this point?

Kothari: Retail investors considering entering the gold market now should take a measured approach. While gold remains a robust hedge against inflation and geopolitical risks, prices are currently elevated, making timing critical. Start with small, staggered investments through SIPs in gold ETFs or digital gold to average out price volatility. Diversify across asset classes — don't allocate all capital to gold. Keep an eye on central bank policies, especially potential rate cuts and global events that may drive gold sentiment. Most importantly, align gold investments with long-term financial goals rather than short-term price movements to minimise risk.

Prithviraj Kothari, managing director of RiddiSiddhi Bullions Limited. (ETV Bharat)

Is now a good time for profit-booking, given the pause in the US-China tariff war?

Kothari: Given the recent 90-day pause in the US-China tariff war, gold prices have experienced a correction from their April peak of $3,500, currently trading around $3,200. This temporary easing in trade tensions has reduced immediate safe-haven demand, prompting some investors to consider profit-booking. However, it's important to recognise that the underlying issues between the US and China remain unresolved, and the possibility of renewed tensions persists. Additionally, factors such as ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, central bank gold purchases and potential shifts in monetary policies continue to support gold's long-term appeal. Therefore, while partial profit-taking might be prudent for short-term gains, maintaining a core position in gold could be beneficial for long-term portfolio diversification and risk mitigation.