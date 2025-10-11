ETV Bharat / business

Gold Soars Past $4,000: Is This The Peak Or Just The Beginning?

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: As gold prices soar past the historic $4,000 per ounce mark in international markets and cross 1.21 Lakh per 10 gm (MCX Price 10 Oct 2025) in the Indian market, questions are swirling around what lies ahead for precious metals. Is this the peak or just another milestone in a longer-term uptrend? What should investors watch for: profit taking, policy-driven volatility or a shift in global asset allocation?

To decode the dynamics behind this rally and the road ahead, ETV Bharat spoke to the Director at Ya Wealth Global, Anuj Gupta, a seasoned voice in commodities and wealth management. In an exclusive conversation, he shares insights on market catalysts, potential corrections, rising demand for Gold ETFs and how investors can navigate the gold rush safely.

ETV Bharat (ETB): Gold prices have crossed $4,000 in the international market. At this level, is investing in gold risky now? Will there be a sell-off, or will prices continue to rise further?

Anuj Gupta: In the near term, we may see some profit booking in gold prices since they’ve risen significantly. However, current global conditions do not suggest a major decline in gold or silver. One of the key drivers of market volatility right now is Donald Trump, whose statements and policy moves are acting as market catalysts.

Besides this, the possibility of profit booking stems from recent tariffs on China, which may lead investors to liquidate positions, triggering some selling pressure. Also easing tensions in Gaza are signals of a slight softness in gold prices. Another factor is the strengthening US dollar relative to other major currencies. It typically puts downward pressure on gold in the short term.

Director at Ya Wealth Global, Anuj Gupta (ETV Bharat)

ETB: With both gold and silver outperforming equities and oil, are we witnessing a structural shift in investor preference toward hard assets?

Anuj Gupta: Even after the recent surge, gold and silver prices are likely to remain elevated into the coming year, possibly until next Diwali. Gold could also rise further to $4200/ounce or more, and silver is expected to continue its upward trajectory as well.