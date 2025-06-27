ETV Bharat / business

Gold Prices Tumble On MCX As Global Sentiment Softens

New Delhi: Gold prices opened sharply lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Friday, tracking a decline in international bullion rates. This slide was largely attributed to a modest rise in the US dollar and a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Both reasons dented demand for safe-haven assets.

On the MCX, August gold futures opened at Rs 96,261 per 10 grams, down from the previous close of Rs 97,087. By 2:30 PM, prices had slipped further to around Rs 95,756(down by Rs 1,331). Similarly, July silver futures also opened weaker at Rs 1,06,629 per kg, compared to Thursday’s close of Rs 1,06,755.

Friday marks the second straight weekly drop in both domestic as well as global gold prices. It is clearly visible that investor appetite for risk-off assets has begun to fade. The easing of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and positive signals from ongoing US-China trade talks have played a major role in softening demand for bullion.

In global markets, spot gold dropped 0.9 per cent to $3,296.79 per ounce on Friday, pushing its weekly loss to 2.2 per cent. US gold futures were also down 1.2 per cent, trading at $3,309.30 per ounce. The market reacted to reports of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, as well as progress in trade negotiations between the US and China, including an agreement to fast-track rare earth shipments to the United States.

Prithviraj Kothari, Managing Director of RiddiSiddhi Bullions Limited, told ETV Bharat that despite a weak dollar, gold dropped to about $3310, continuing recent losses as investors evaluated the Fed's prospects for rate cuts. As early as September or October, President Trump may announce his nominee for Fed Chair, most likely choosing a candidate who supports more lenient financial regulations.