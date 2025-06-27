Gold Prices Tumble On MCX As Global Sentiment Softens

New Delhi: Gold prices opened sharply lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Friday, tracking a decline in international bullion rates. This slide was largely attributed to a modest rise in the US dollar and a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Both reasons dented demand for safe-haven assets.
On the MCX, August gold futures opened at Rs 96,261 per 10 grams, down from the previous close of Rs 97,087. By 2:30 PM, prices had slipped further to around Rs 95,756(down by Rs 1,331). Similarly, July silver futures also opened weaker at Rs 1,06,629 per kg, compared to Thursday’s close of Rs 1,06,755.
Friday marks the second straight weekly drop in both domestic as well as global gold prices. It is clearly visible that investor appetite for risk-off assets has begun to fade. The easing of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and positive signals from ongoing US-China trade talks have played a major role in softening demand for bullion.
In global markets, spot gold dropped 0.9 per cent to $3,296.79 per ounce on Friday, pushing its weekly loss to 2.2 per cent. US gold futures were also down 1.2 per cent, trading at $3,309.30 per ounce. The market reacted to reports of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, as well as progress in trade negotiations between the US and China, including an agreement to fast-track rare earth shipments to the United States.
Prithviraj Kothari, Managing Director of RiddiSiddhi Bullions Limited, told ETV Bharat that despite a weak dollar, gold dropped to about $3310, continuing recent losses as investors evaluated the Fed's prospects for rate cuts. As early as September or October, President Trump may announce his nominee for Fed Chair, most likely choosing a candidate who supports more lenient financial regulations.
On the data front, the US GDP was lowered to indicate a 0.5% decline in Q2, which further supported dovish forecasts. However, durable goods orders posted their largest growth in 11 years, while jobless claims dropped to a five-week low. If gold prices hold below $3,330 (~Rs 97,000), they may retrace to $3,275 (~Rs 96,000). However, it may go towards $3440 (~Rs 99000) if prices continue to rise beyond $3385 (~Rs 98000), as mentioned by Kothari.
Thursday’s session had seen international August gold futures close slightly higher at $3,348.00 per ounce (up 0.15%), while silver futures for July settled at $36.591 (up 1.33%). In the domestic market, the strengthening rupee led to a mixed finish. Gold futures closed lower at Rs 97,087 per 10 grams (down 0.28 per cent), while silver managed to gain 0.73 per cent, ending at Rs 1,06,755 per Kg.
