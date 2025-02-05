ETV Bharat / business

Gold Prices Hit All-Time High In India Amid Global Demand Surge

New Delhi: Gold prices in India surged to an all-time high on Wednesday, touching Rs 8432 per gram, up by Rs 1322 compared to February 4 rates. Reportedly, prices have soared to new heights amid a global surge in gold demand driven by central bank purchases and strong investor interest.

The World Gold Council (WGC) in its latest report on Gold Demand Trends revealed that strong and sustained central bank buying and growth in investment demand pushed global gold demand, including over-the-counter purchases, to a record high of 4974 tonnes in 2024, resulting in the total value hitting $382 billion.

As per official reports, for the third consecutive year, the central banks' purchases exceeded 1000 tonnes as buying ramped up significantly in the Q4, bringing the annual total for central banks to 1045 tonnes.

WGC further mentioned that global investment demand increased 25% year-on-year to a four-year-high 1180 tonnes, driven by a revival in gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) demand in the second half of 2024. Global gold ETFs added 19 tonnes in Q4 2024, marking two consecutive quarters of inflows for the asset class. Bar and coin demand stayed largely in line with 2023 volumes at 1186 tonnes in 2024," the report stated.

While the soaring prices dampened demand in the jewellery sector across the globe, India’s gold demand remained resilient in 2024, dropping by only 2% compared to 2023, whereas China saw a 24% decline.

Latest reports suggest that India surpassed China to become the world's largest consumer of gold jewellery in 2024. The jewellery consumption in India reportedly stood at 563.4 tonnes, while that of China it was 511.4 tonnes.

What Expert Said