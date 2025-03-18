Gold Price Hits Record High Amid Tariff Uncertainty; Experts Predict Further Increase

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: Uncertainty surrounding US tariff policies has led gold rates to a new high in the domestic futures markets. On March 18, the MCX Gold for the April 4 contract hit a high of ₹88,380 per 10 grams.

Additionally, international gold prices reached a record high of $3,012.05 per ounce earlier and on Tuesday, hit a fresh high of $3,024.00 per ounce during European trading hours.

Experts believe investors are flocking to safe-haven assets amid concerns over a severe economic fallout from US President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff policies. On Wednesday, the policy outcome of the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is due, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates unchanged. However, experts believe a hawkish Fed stance may weigh on gold prices.

Key factors driving the price surge include the risk of an economic slowdown due to a trade war sparked by Trump's tariff policies. Gold is considered a safe-haven asset and a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty.

Another contributing factor is the decline in the US dollar index. Since gold is priced in US dollars, a weaker dollar makes the yellow metal cheaper in other currencies, boosting its demand. Additionally, escalating tensions in the Middle East are also pushing gold to new heights.

Factors driving the price surge

According to Anuj Gupta, Head of Currency and Commodities at HDFC Securities, Gold extended gains on Tuesday and touched a fresh all-time high at 3,024 dollars per ounce in the European trading hours as investors weighed US data that fueled concerns about an economic slowdown, while escalation in Middle East tensions further underscored the precious metal’s haven appeal. Israel on Tuesday launched military strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza killing over 300 Palestinians and practically shattering the ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Monday's US retail sales data, which rose less than forecast in February, signalled consumer caution and lifted bets that the Federal Reserve will resume its rate-cutting cycle, which also acts as a tailwind for precious metals, he added.

Gupta also believes that the rise in gold prices is expected to continue. After this record level, the next target seems to be around ₹90,000 or higher.

Senior Analyst, Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Manav Modi says that Gold prices scaled a record high above the key 3,000 dollar mark for the second time this week, as investors sought cover from economic concerns fueled by Trump's tariff policies. Ultimate the safe-haven asset, during this uncertain time of geopolitical instability, has risen 14% so far this year.

He further said that since President Trump took office, gold has hit record highs 14 times as trade tensions have led to growing safe-haven demand. Israel has launched ‘extensive strikes in Gaza, saying it was hitting Hamas targets in the enclave. The attacks appeared to be the most intense assault on the enclave since a fragile ceasefire took effect in January. On the other hand, President Trump said he would hold Iran responsible for any attacks carried out by the Houthi group that it backs in Yemen.

New economic projections from Fed officials will offer clarity on how US central bankers perceive the potential effects of Trump administration policies. US retail sales on Monday were reported better than the previous month, data was once again in the positive territory slightly weighing on bullions. Focus today will be on US housing numbers and Industrial production data, he added.

Momentum of Gold

As per the data presented in World Gold Council's yesterday, Gold surged from US$2,500/oz to US$3,000 in just 210 days, pushing it three standard deviations above its 200-day moving average. While gold may face some consolidation due to the speed of its latest move, the combination of geopolitical and geoeconomic uncertainty, rising inflation, lower rates and a weaker US dollar continue to provide powerful tailwinds to investment demand.

Data also shows that Gold reached more than 40 new all-time highs in 2024 and fourteen more so far this year. Its upward move has been no coincidence and, in our most recent Gold Market Commentary, we talked about a potential perfect storm forming for gold. The focus isn’t just the number itself but the pace at which gold has reached it. The jump from US$2,500/oz to US$3,000/oz took just 210 days – a notably faster move that underscores the momentum gold has built over the past two years. Compare that to the approximate 1,700 days that gold took, on average, to achieve previous US$500/oz increments, and the move stands out.

It believes that, despite potential short-term volatility, the most important determinant of gold’s next move is whether fundamentals can provide long-term support to its trend. As we discussed in our recent Gold Demand Trends report, while price strength will likely create headwinds for gold jewellery demand, push recycling up, and motivate some profit-taking, there are many reasons to believe that investment demand will continue to be supported by a combination of geopolitical and geoeconomic uncertainty, rising inflation, lower rates, and a weaker US dollar.