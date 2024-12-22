ETV Bharat / business

Global Trends, FIIs' Move To Dictate Trends In Markets In Holiday-Shortened Week: Analysts

Last week, the BSE benchmark tanked 4,091.53 points or 4.98 per cent, and the Nifty slumped 1,180.8 points or 4.76 per cent.

Global Trends, FIIs' Move To Dictate Trends In Markets In Holiday-Shortened Week: Analysts
File image of National Stock Exchange headquarters in Mumbai (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 minutes ago

New Delhi: Stock market participants would track global trends and foreign investors' trading activity in a holiday-shortened week ahead, amid lack of any major domestic trigger in sight, analysts said.

Equity markets will remain closed on Wednesday for Christmas.

"Looking ahead, no major events are scheduled. However, a few global economic indicators will be pivotal in shaping the market direction, including the US bond yields, dollar index performance, initial jobless claims, and new home sales data.

"Amid heightened volatility and persistent FIIs (Foreign Institutional Investors) selling pressure, investors are likely to adopt a cautious stance. Despite recent weakness, the market outlook remains cautiously optimistic. However, relentless selling by FIIs has added to market pressure," Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd, said.

Last week, the BSE benchmark tanked 4,091.53 points or 4.98 per cent, and the Nifty slumped 1,180.8 points or 4.76 per cent.

"The sudden change in FII strategy from buying to selling has impacted markets," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.

The rupee-dollar trend and movement of global oil benchmark Brent crude will also be crucial in dictating the market.

"Looking ahead, the week is shortened due to the holiday, and participants will closely monitor FII flow trends and global market performance for direction. Additionally, the scheduled expiry of December's derivative contracts may amplify volatility," Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said, Indian markets are expected to remain subdued and will closely follow global cues amidst a volatile environment.

"With the festive season approaching and global markets closed for 2-3 days, including a domestic holiday on December 25, market activity is expected to be low this week," he added.

New Delhi: Stock market participants would track global trends and foreign investors' trading activity in a holiday-shortened week ahead, amid lack of any major domestic trigger in sight, analysts said.

Equity markets will remain closed on Wednesday for Christmas.

"Looking ahead, no major events are scheduled. However, a few global economic indicators will be pivotal in shaping the market direction, including the US bond yields, dollar index performance, initial jobless claims, and new home sales data.

"Amid heightened volatility and persistent FIIs (Foreign Institutional Investors) selling pressure, investors are likely to adopt a cautious stance. Despite recent weakness, the market outlook remains cautiously optimistic. However, relentless selling by FIIs has added to market pressure," Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd, said.

Last week, the BSE benchmark tanked 4,091.53 points or 4.98 per cent, and the Nifty slumped 1,180.8 points or 4.76 per cent.

"The sudden change in FII strategy from buying to selling has impacted markets," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.

The rupee-dollar trend and movement of global oil benchmark Brent crude will also be crucial in dictating the market.

"Looking ahead, the week is shortened due to the holiday, and participants will closely monitor FII flow trends and global market performance for direction. Additionally, the scheduled expiry of December's derivative contracts may amplify volatility," Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said, Indian markets are expected to remain subdued and will closely follow global cues amidst a volatile environment.

"With the festive season approaching and global markets closed for 2-3 days, including a domestic holiday on December 25, market activity is expected to be low this week," he added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

EQUITY MARKETSBSENIFTYNSESTOCK MARKET ANALYSIS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.