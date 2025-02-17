ETV Bharat / business

Gautam Adani Visits Tarapur Maharashtra Site, Briefed On Nuclear Energy Sector

Palghar: Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and senior officials visited the Tarapur Maharashtra Site (TMS) to gain insights into nuclear power technology and its operational aspects, as per a Tarapur Atomic Power Station (TAPS) release. The TMS consists of two atomic power stations. The delegation also included senior officials from Adani Energy, Adani Green, and the energy strategy division of the conglomerate.

According to an official communication from the Tarapur Atomic Power Station (TAPS), the visiting officials were briefed about India's nuclear power programme on Sunday. The session covered the current status of the country's nuclear energy sector, its strategic importance, and future vision.

Senior officials from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) headquarters, along with the site management, led the presentations.