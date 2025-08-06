ETV Bharat / business

Gautam Adani Redesignated As Non-Executive Chairman Of APSEZ

New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) -- part of the Adani Group -- on Tuesday said billionaire Gautam Adani has been redesignated from executive chairman to non-executive chairman with immediate effect.

APSEZ in a regulatory filing said, based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, the board has approved redesignation of Gautam Adani from executive chairman to non-executive chairman with effect from August 5, and consequently he would cease to be a key managerial personnel of the company.

The company appointed Manish Kejriwal as additional director (non-executive, independent) of the company for an initial term of three years from August 5, subject to the approval of shareholders within three months.

In a statement, APSEZ said this change ensures compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, which restrict key managerial personnel from holding executive positions in more than one company simultaneously.