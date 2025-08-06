ETV Bharat / business

Gautam Adani Redesignated As Non-Executive Chairman Of APSEZ

APSEZ appointed Manish Kejriwal as additional director for an initial term of three years from August 5, subject to approval of shareholders within three months.

Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani
Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani (IANS)
By PTI

Published : August 6, 2025 at 7:31 AM IST

New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) -- part of the Adani Group -- on Tuesday said billionaire Gautam Adani has been redesignated from executive chairman to non-executive chairman with immediate effect.

APSEZ in a regulatory filing said, based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, the board has approved redesignation of Gautam Adani from executive chairman to non-executive chairman with effect from August 5, and consequently he would cease to be a key managerial personnel of the company.

The company appointed Manish Kejriwal as additional director (non-executive, independent) of the company for an initial term of three years from August 5, subject to the approval of shareholders within three months.

In a statement, APSEZ said this change ensures compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, which restrict key managerial personnel from holding executive positions in more than one company simultaneously.

"Given that APSEZ already has two executive directors — a Managing Director and a Whole-Time Director & CEO — this re-designation will also enable Mr Adani to devote greater attention to the strategic direction and growth of other entities within the Adani Group. Mr Adani continues to serve as the Chairman of APSEZ," the company said.

APSEZ is part of the globally diversified Adani Group, with a national footprint of 15 ports and a presence in four ports outside India.

