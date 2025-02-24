ETV Bharat / business

MP Global Investors Summit: Gautam Adani Outlines Rs 2.1 Lakh Cr Mega Investment Blueprint For State

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in a meeting with Chairman of Adani Group Gautam Adani and other industrialists during Global Investors Summit 2025 at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya in Bhopal, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. ( PTI )

Bhopal: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Monday announced new multi-sectoral investments of over Rs 1.10 lakh crore for Madhya Pradesh that, he said, would create over 1.2 lakh jobs in the state by 2030.

Adani, who was speaking at MP Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025, also said the Group is in discussions with the state government for a greenfield smart city, an airport project and a coal-gasification project that would involve an additional investment of Rs 1,00,000 crore.

The Group's journey in the state "is far from over", he asserted. "Today, I am proud to announce new investments of over Rs 1,10,000 crore in the areas of pumped storage, cement, mining, smart-meters and thermal energy. These multi-sectoral investments will create more than 1,20,000 jobs in Madhya Pradesh by 2030," he said.

Adani said the plans are not just about investments, but they are milestones in a shared journey one that would make the state a national leader in industrial and economic growth.

"Now, as Madhya Pradesh takes this leap forward, the Adani Group is proud to stand beside you. We have already invested more than Rs 50,000 crore across energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics, and agri-business, creating over 25,000 jobs. But our journey here is far from over," he said.