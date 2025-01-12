ETV Bharat / business

Gautam Adani Announces Rs 65,000 Cr Investment In Energy, Cement Projects In Chhattisgarh

Gautam Adani called on Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai and announced an investment of Rs 65,000 crore in the Adani Group's projects in the state

Gautam Adani Announces Rs 65,000 Cr Investment In Energy, Cement Projects In Chhattisgarh
Industrialist Gautam Adani - File image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Jan 12, 2025, 2:18 PM IST

Raipur: Industrialist Gautam Adani on Sunday called on Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and announced an investment of Rs 65,000 crore in the Adani Group's energy and cement projects in the state, officials said.

Adani met Sai at the latter's official residence in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, a statement issued by the state's public relations department said.

During the meeting, Adani announced a planned investment of Rs 60,000 crore to expand the group's power plants in Raipur, Korba and Raigarh in the state. This expansion will enhance Chhattisgarh's total power generation capacity by an additional 6,120 MW, the statement said.

Additionally, the Adani Group chairman also committed Rs 5,000 crore for the development and expansion of the group's cement plants in the state, it said.

On the advice of the CM, Adani also assured the state government of a Rs 10,000 crore impetus over the next four years to support initiatives in education, healthcare, skill development and tourism under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and beyond from the Adani Group, the statement said.

The meeting also explored potential collaborations in manufacturing defence-related equipment and establishing data centres as well as a Global Capability Centre in Chhattisgarh, it said.

ADANI GROUPADANI INVESTMENT IN CHHATTISGARHADANI ENERGYGAUTAM ADANI

