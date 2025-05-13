ETV Bharat / business

GAIL Closes FY25 With Highest Ever Annual Profit

New Delhi: Country’s public sector corporation GAIL (India) Limited has closed the financial year 2025 (FY25) with the highest ever annual profit while demonstrating strong fundamentals and strategic direction towards future-ready energy solutions.

This is despite a quarterly decline where it declared a constant net profit of Rs 2,491.76 crores for the quarter ending in March. This was sharply sequentially down against the Rs 4,081.56 crores for the third quarter.

GAIL's consolidated net profit for the FY25 grew by 25.8% year-on-year to Rs 12,449.80 crores, mainly aided by strong operational performance and growth in revenue. The consolidated revenue from operations for the FY25 is Rs 1, 42,291.42 crores, an increase of 6.6% from FY24.

GAIL Chairman and Managing Director Sandeep Kumar Gupta described FY25 as a ‘landmark year’ whereby the company delivered a strong performance across all verticals in spite of global economic headwinds.

He told ETV Bharat, "The Company incurred a capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 10,512 crores in the fiscal 2024-25. GAIL is undertaking similar capex exercise for FY26 with a spending of Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 crores on petrochemicals segment, around Rs 3,000 crores on the pipelines segment and rest for other verticals including compressed biogas (CBG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

“We achieved the highest-ever EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), PBT (profit before tax) and PAT (profit after tax) in GAIL’s history,” Gupta said.

While the yearly numbers were impressive, pressure could be seen at the quarter end. On a consolidated basis, GAIL's revenue for Q4 was Rs 36,551.15 crores, an 11.3% jump from Q4 FY24 but a slight drop from Rs 36,937.05 crores in Q3 FY25. Earnings per share for the quarter stood at Rs 3.79.

On a standalone basis, net profit in Q4 fell by 5.87% year-on-year to Rs 2,049 crores whereas revenues rose to Rs 35,707 crores from Rs 32,334 crores. It was thus said that lower gas transmission volumes and margin pressures in the gas marketing segment caused the dip in the quarterly profits.