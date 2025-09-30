ETV Bharat / business

Further Rate Cut Pause Likely As RBI Navigates Global Trade Headwinds

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: On October 1, when the Reserve Bank Governor announces the outcome of the RBI’s monetary policy meeting, it will not be an easy decision. There are numerous challenges before the Governor, and the outcome will reflect extensive deliberations.

The meeting comes against a backdrop of rising global uncertainties, mounting growth headwinds, and fresh risks to India’s exports, from higher US tariffs to costlier H1B visas and proposed curbs on outsourcing, even as domestic policy support seeks to shore up consumption.

As per recent Care Ratings, the headline inflation remains benign, with GST rationalisation expected to further cap near-term upside risks. The notable moderation in recent months has been largely driven by easing food prices. Inflation is projected to average close to 2 per cent through Q2 and Q3 FY26, supported by a favourable base, GST rate reductions, and muted food inflation.

On the growth front, momentum remained strong in Q1 FY26 at 7.8 per cent, though some moderation is likely in the near term amid prevailing uncertainties. While global trade policy risks continue to cast a shadow on growth outlook, the overall impact on India should remain contained, given its relatively limited merchandise trade exposure to the U.S.

That said, the risk of spillovers to services exports has increased and warrants close monitoring. Encouragingly, recent policy statements suggest the possibility of a faster resolution of trade issues with the U.S. Under our base case, assuming the removal of the additional 25 per cent tariff (penalty for Russian crude imports) in the near term, we project India’s growth at 6.5 per cent in FY26. However, if the 50 per cent tariff on merchandise exports persists, growth could slip closer to 6 per cent, necessitating policy support, suggests the report.