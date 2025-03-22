ETV Bharat / business

Fugitive Businessman Mehul Choksi Living In Belgium's Antwerp: Report

New Delhi: Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi is currently living in Belgium's Antwerp with his wife, Preeti Choksi, after obtaining a 'residency card' in the country, according to a media report.

Indian authorities have requested the Belgian authorities to initiate his extradition to India, Associated Times, a media outlet that focuses on the Caribbean region, said.

There was no immediate confirmation of the report by Indian authorities.

Choksi, who is wanted in India in connection with a Rs 13,500-crore bank loan fraud case, was believed to be living in Antigua and Barbuda before travelling to Belgium.

His wife Preeti is known to be a Belgian citizen.

