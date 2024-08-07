ETV Bharat / business

FTA, Investment Promotion, Connectivity Key To Greater BIMSTEC Cooperation: Indra Mani Pandey

The inaugural session of the CII BIMISTEC Business Summit was held in New Delhi ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: While the proposed BIMSTEC Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is key to boost trade, investment promotion is another priority area to ensure greater intra-regional trade and establishment of regional value chains, said Indra Mani Pandey, Secretary General, BIMSTEC Secretariat at the Valedictory Session of the two-day CII BIMSTEC Business Summit.

Pandey said the idea of holding an annual BIMSTEC Business Summit and the proposal to set up a BIMSTEC Industry Chamber have given a great beginning to a new phase of enhanced business relationships.

The business community has an important role to play in all these areas including strengthening connectivity, promoting human resources development, ensuring technology collaborations and energy security, Pandey said.

Speaking on the occasion, Amb P Kumaran, Special Secretary [ER & DPA], Ministry of External Affairs, said there is a renewed commitment among BIMSTEC member countries for an early conclusion of BIMSTEC FTA.Efforts are also on to speed up the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project and the India–Myanmar–Thailand trilateral Highway.

He identified agriculture, linking of payment systems, development of resilient supply chains, harmonisation of customs procedures, connectivity including physical, digital, people-to-people, and energy connectivity as areas that have the potential for greater collaboration.