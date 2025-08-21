ETV Bharat / business

FSSAI Seizes 6,500 Kg Of Adulterated Ghee From Dairy Plant In Gujarat

FSSAI has seized adulterated ghee valued at around Rs 35 lakh, from Korova Milk Product Private Limited, a dairy unit located in Rajkot, Gujarat.

FSSAI Seizes 6,500 Kg Of Adulterated Ghee From Dairy Plant In Gujarat
FSSAI logo. (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : August 21, 2025 at 8:05 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Food regulator FSSAI has seized around 6,500 kg of adulterated ghee from a dairy unit in Rajkot, Gujarat. In a statement on Thursday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said it has "seized approximately 6,500 kg of adulterated ghee, valued at around Rs 35 lakh, from Korova Milk Product Private Limited, a dairy unit located in Rajkot, Gujarat".

The regulator took ghee samples and sent them to an FSSAI-notified laboratory, which confirmed that the samples were "sub-standard" and adulterated with vegetable fat. This is in violation of the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011. FSSAI said the Food Business Operator (FBO) was informed of the findings and it also gave one month to appeal the results by sending a sample to a referral laboratory.

"Following the FBO's failure to appeal, a follow-up inspection was conducted on August 20, 2025. Based on the confirmed evidence of adulteration, all available stocks of food ingredients and finished goods were seized," the statement said. FSSAI has collected new samples and sent them for further analysis.

"The Central Licensing Authority will take additional legal and regulatory action based on the final lab results and investigation outcomes," the regulator said. FSSAI noted that it has a "zero-tolerance policy" towards food adulteration and any violations would be dealt with strictly under the provisions of the FSS Act.

New Delhi: Food regulator FSSAI has seized around 6,500 kg of adulterated ghee from a dairy unit in Rajkot, Gujarat. In a statement on Thursday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said it has "seized approximately 6,500 kg of adulterated ghee, valued at around Rs 35 lakh, from Korova Milk Product Private Limited, a dairy unit located in Rajkot, Gujarat".

The regulator took ghee samples and sent them to an FSSAI-notified laboratory, which confirmed that the samples were "sub-standard" and adulterated with vegetable fat. This is in violation of the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011. FSSAI said the Food Business Operator (FBO) was informed of the findings and it also gave one month to appeal the results by sending a sample to a referral laboratory.

"Following the FBO's failure to appeal, a follow-up inspection was conducted on August 20, 2025. Based on the confirmed evidence of adulteration, all available stocks of food ingredients and finished goods were seized," the statement said. FSSAI has collected new samples and sent them for further analysis.

"The Central Licensing Authority will take additional legal and regulatory action based on the final lab results and investigation outcomes," the regulator said. FSSAI noted that it has a "zero-tolerance policy" towards food adulteration and any violations would be dealt with strictly under the provisions of the FSS Act.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FSSAIADULTERATED GHEEADULTERATED GHEE FOUND IN RAJKOTFOOD ADULTERATION

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Jammu Kashmir Boy Finds Voice After 8 Years Of Silence, Courtesy Of Army Doctor

Village Of Flute Makers In Bihar Symbolizes Social Interdependence On Janamashtmi

Interview | Vocalist Jashan Bhumkar On Reimagining Raag Megh Malhar As A Modern Indie-Pop Song For Monsoon

Empty Tables In Kashmir: Employment and Business Suffer After Rotten Meat Seizures

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.