Front-Running Case: Sebi Bans 9 Entities From Mkt, Impounds Illegal Gains Of Over Rs 21 CR

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi has uncovered a front-running scheme involving PNB MetLife India Insurance Company equity dealer Sachin Bakul Dagli and eight other entities, who generated illegal gains of Rs 21.16 crore. The front-running by these entities continued for more than three years.

Sebi, through an interim order, prohibited Sachin Bakul Dagli and eight other entities from the securities market and impounded the unlawful gains made by them.

In a statement on Sunday, PNB MetLife stated that it has fully cooperated with Sebi in the investigation and taken disciplinary action against the individual involved.

"In line with our internal processes, we have taken disciplinary action. PNB MetLife is committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance, transparency, and integrity," the statement noted.

Sebi had conducted an examination into the suspected front running of the trades undertaken by the Big Client, PNB Metlife India Insurance, by certain entities.

The focus of the investigation was to ascertain whether the suspected entity(ies) had front-run the trades of Big Client in connivance with other entities, including dealers and/or fund managers, if any, and thereby violated the provisions of the SEBI's PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) rules and SEBI Act.

The investigation period has been taken from January 1, 2021, to July 19, 2024. In its investigation, Ssbi found that most of the trading decisions in PNB Metlife were delegated to Sachin Dagli for execution.

The regulator, in interim passed on Friday, noted that Sachin Bakul Dagli (equity dealer, PNB MetLife) and his brother Tejas Dagli (equity sales trader, Investec) accessed confidential, non-public information about impending trade orders of PNB MetLife and Investec's institutional clients.