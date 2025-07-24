From Film Sets To Family Getaways: Ramoji Film City Promotes All-In-One Tourism Experience At IITM Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The India International Travel Mart (IITM), one of the country’s major travel and tourism exhibitions, began today at Tripura Vasini, Palace Grounds, Bengaluru. The three-day event, running from July 24 to 26, brings together tourism departments, private operators, and international players under one roof to showcase travel destinations and business opportunities in the growing tourism sector.
Celebrating its 25th year, IITM continues to serve as a key platform for promoting domestic and international tourism while encouraging partnerships between travel professionals and end consumers.
Diverse Participation and Travel Experiences
This year’s edition features over 800 exhibitors from 25 Indian states and 20 international destinations, offering a wide range of travel options—from cultural and religious tourism to adventure, wildlife, and wellness packages. The exhibition includes participation from travel agents, tour operators, hotel chains, national tourism offices, and online travel portals.
One of the major highlights is the emphasis on responsible tourism and wellness travel, aligning with global trends. Visitors can explore sustainable travel options and wellness retreats across India and beyond.
Ramoji Film City Showcases Festival Offers and Business Tie-Ups
Among the key private participants is Ramoji Film City from Hyderabad, which has drawn attention with festive season offers and a wide range of packages.
At the event, Rajesh Sagi, a representative from Ramoji Film City, shared details of a wide range of offerings for both tourists and travel partners.
“Ramoji Film City is not just a destination—it’s an experience that blends cinema, leisure, and hospitality,” he said. “As the festive season approaches, we have lined up attractive packages from mid-September to November, which include special discounts on family holidays, group tours, and hotel stays.”
He also emphasised the film city's appeal as a multi-purpose destination, offering opportunities for school and college excursions, corporate conferences (MICE), destination weddings, wellness retreats, and honeymoon packages.
“We invite travel agents to collaborate with us. We have a dedicated B2B support structure and business incentives in place,” he added, encouraging partnerships with the tourism fraternity for mutual growth.
Rajesh further noted that Ramoji Film City, as the world’s largest integrated film studio complex, continues to draw tourists of all age groups, offering curated experiences that combine entertainment, education, and relaxation.
Industry Voices: Why IITM Matters
Travel professionals and visitors shared their views on the importance of such platforms, as Nandita, a travel agent from Bengaluru, said, "This is more of a B2B exhibition and helps travel agents connect and explore partnerships." On partnerships and connections, Ravindra, another travel agent, spoke on the importance of mutual growth and said, "When we promote tourism in other states, it benefits everyone involved."
On the diverse options available, Bharti, a visitor, said, "There are multiple travel options to choose from under one roof. It’s a great opportunity for travellers." Another visitor, Anantalakshmi, highlighted the relevance of verified services at platforms like this, saying, “In an age of cyber fraud, events like these build trust by bringing together authentic travel service providers.”
Inauguration and Support from Tourism Leaders
The event was inaugurated in the presence of key industry representatives. Dr. R. Rajendra, IAS, Director of the Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, and Sri Syamaraju, President of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of India and Karnataka Tourism Society, were present as Guests of Honour.
The event continues until July 26, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm, and is open to the public as well as industry professionals.
