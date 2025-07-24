ETV Bharat / business

From Film Sets To Family Getaways: Ramoji Film City Promotes All-In-One Tourism Experience At IITM Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The India International Travel Mart (IITM), one of the country’s major travel and tourism exhibitions, began today at Tripura Vasini, Palace Grounds, Bengaluru. The three-day event, running from July 24 to 26, brings together tourism departments, private operators, and international players under one roof to showcase travel destinations and business opportunities in the growing tourism sector.

Celebrating its 25th year, IITM continues to serve as a key platform for promoting domestic and international tourism while encouraging partnerships between travel professionals and end consumers.



Diverse Participation and Travel Experiences

This year’s edition features over 800 exhibitors from 25 Indian states and 20 international destinations, offering a wide range of travel options—from cultural and religious tourism to adventure, wildlife, and wellness packages. The exhibition includes participation from travel agents, tour operators, hotel chains, national tourism offices, and online travel portals.

One of the major highlights is the emphasis on responsible tourism and wellness travel, aligning with global trends. Visitors can explore sustainable travel options and wellness retreats across India and beyond.



Ramoji Film City Showcases Festival Offers and Business Tie-Ups

Among the key private participants is Ramoji Film City from Hyderabad, which has drawn attention with festive season offers and a wide range of packages.

At the event, Rajesh Sagi , a representative from Ramoji Film City, shared details of a wide range of offerings for both tourists and travel partners.

“Ramoji Film City is not just a destination—it’s an experience that blends cinema, leisure, and hospitality,” he said. “As the festive season approaches, we have lined up attractive packages from mid-September to November, which include special discounts on family holidays, group tours, and hotel stays.”

He also emphasised the film city's appeal as a multi-purpose destination, offering opportunities for school and college excursions, corporate conferences (MICE), destination weddings, wellness retreats, and honeymoon packages.